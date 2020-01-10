DOUGLAS, Wyo. — The Gering wrestling team ended the first day of the Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament in sixth place with a score of 85.5.
The Bulldogs’s Quinton Chavez, Paul Ruff, Tyler Nagel, Nate Rocheleau and Jacob Awiszus all are still in the championship round heading into day two of the tournament.
After two byes to open the tournament, Chavez won by technical fall over Sheridan’s Rudy Osborne in the quarterfinal round in the 113-pound weight class. Chavez outscored Osborne 18-2.
At 120, Ruff pinned Alliance’s Tyson Knaub in 1:31 in the second round. Ruff had a first-round bye. In the quarterfinal round, Ruff pinned Newcastle-Upton’s Jory McFarland in 3:21.
Nagel is still in the hunt for first place at 126 after pinning Castle View’s Miklane Houser in 1:37 and Kelly Walsh’s Cole Wirtz in 2 minutes.
Rocheleau also advances to the second day in the championship bracket with a pin over Southeast’s Greg Logsdon at :42 in round two. In the quarterfinal round, Rocheleau earned a 5-3 decision over Alliance’s Asa Johnson.
Awiszus won both of his matches by pin in the 160-pound weight class. Awiszus pinned Cheyenne East’s Isaiah Lawrence in 1:49. He pinned Alliance’s Philip Halstead in 2:32 in the quarterfinals of the tournament.
Alliance ended in 12th place with a team score of 48.
Alliance’s Matthew Escamilla and Philip Halstead each scored 6 team points with wins in the championship bracket.
Escamilla defeated Kelly Walsh’s Don Gray by pin in 2:56 at 195. Halstead pinned Cheyenne South’s Keyan Mefford_owens in 2:35 at 160 pounds.
Jaxon Minnick scored 10 points for Alliance. After falling in the first round to Wright’s Kaden Tescher, Minnick rattled off three straight wins in the consolation bracket at 132 pounds. Minnick pinned Laramie’s Easton Hawkins in 37 seconds, and later pinned Kelly Walsh’s Garret Marker in 1:52. Minnick won in the fourth round of the consolation bracket by medical forfeit over Buffalo’s Dallas Lopez.
Adding five points to Alliance’s team score were Johnson and Nolan Nagaki. Johnson won 10-1 over Burns/Pine Bluffs’ Logan Branigan, before falling to Rocheleau.
Nagaki fell in the first round to Burns/Pine Bluffs’ Zach Cudney by 7-3 decision, before picking up consolation round wins over Burns/Pine Bluffs’ Elliot Anderson and Laramie Contos.
Chadron is in 17th with a score of 34.
At 106, Paige Denke suffered a second-round loss to Sheridan’s Kolten Powers by pin at 3:52. Denke then earned a 16-7 major decision over Gering’s Marquel Maldonado in the consolation bracket. Denke, then, pinned teammate Braden Underwood in 2:59.
Underwood pinned Newcastle-Upton’s Cael Holmes in 1:48 at 106 to setup his showdown with teammate Denke.
Daniel Wellnitz picked up 6 points for Chadron with a pin on Wheatland’s Austun Maston in the second round.
Aiden Vaughn picked up 6 points with a pin on Douglas’ Kyle Logar.
Chayton Bynes added two points for the Cardinals with a 4-3 decision over Campbell County’s Hayden Hanson.
Isaiah Beye added 4 points with a win over Wright’s Zeb Goodrich in the consolation bracket.
Area Wrestlers Results
Gering
106 — Marquel Maldonado, 0-2
113 — Quinton Chavez, 1-0,
120 — Paul Ruff, 2-0
126 — Tyler Nagel, 2-0
126 — Jr Aguilar, 1-2
132 — Nathaniel Murillo, 2-1
138 — Nate Rocheleau, 2-0
145 — Albert Stone, 1-2
152 — Donovan DeLosSantos, 1-2
160 — Jacob Awiszus, 2-0
170 — Eli Thompson, 1-2
182 — Taydon Gorsuch, 0-2
195 — Andrew Mount, 0-2
220 — Iziah Blanco, 0-2
285 — Tucker Hixon, 0-2
Alliance
106 — Tyler Cotton, 0-2
113 — Tory Picket Pin, 1-1
120 — Tyson Knaub, 1-2
120 — Ian Erickson, 0-2 (4-7) place is unknown.
126 — Zane Stoike, 0-2
132 — Jaxon Minnick, 3-1
138 — Asa Johnson, 2-1
152 — Nolan Nagaki, 2-1
160 — Philip Halstead, 3-1
170 — Waylon Cash, 0-2
195 — Matthew Escamilla, 2-1
285 — Hunter Klinkerman, 0-2
Chadron
106 — Paige Denke, 2-1
106 — Braden Underwood, 1-2
120 — Eric Vahrenkamp
126 — Tallon Craig, 0-2
132 — Kolby Denke, 0-2
138 — Chayton Bynes, 1-2
145 — Seth Gaswick, 1-2
145 — Daniel Wellnitz, 2-1
152 — Rhett Cullers, 0-2oon (Sheridan) 17-9 won by decision over Rhett Cullers (Chadron) 3-10 (Dec 5-4)
152 — Garrett Reece, 0-2
160 — Kade Waggener, 0-2
170 — Zac Haug, 0-2
195 — Aiden Vaughn, 1-2
220 —Isaiah Beye, 2-1
