The Gering wrestling team had six pins in rolling to a 60-22 win over Wheatland, Wyoming, Thursday evening at Gering’s Holliday Family of Companies Dome.
Gering coach Jarred Berger said they had done plenty of good things during the match.
“We had some good things and we did some bad things,” Berger said. “We didn’t finish well in the last few matches like we wanted to. Our goal is not to give up any pins and we gave up a couple pins in a row. That is tough and we have some work to do there.”
The Bulldogs started the dual with six pins along with four forfeit wins to grab a 60-0 lead.
Berger liked what he saw on Thursday with the way his team wrestled.
“I am proud of the guys,” Berger said. “They worked hard. We had a good week of practice. We still have to work to get better, but I like what I am seeing so far.”
One of the big matches was junior Iziah Blanco at 220, who trailed Wheatland’s Jordyn Pearson 8-2 in the second period. He came back and pinned his opponent just 37 seconds into the third period.
Berger said that was a nice win by Blanco, especially considering his inexperience.
“Iziah did a great job. It is his first-year wrestling and he never wrestled before,” Berger said. “He came out because we needed some big guys. He worked hard and he is learning every match and getting better in every practice. It is awesome to see him come away with a win like that. That is a confidence boost for him. Look for good things from him. He is a good wrestler.”
Taydon Gorsuch started things off at 182 when he battled Wheatland’s Jay Gussie.
Gorsuch led 2-0 after one period and held a slim 2-1 lead after two. Gorsuch then put Gussie on his back to earn the pin 59 seconds into the third period.
Blanco followed with his pin of Pearson. Marquel Maldonado made it three straight pins as he had the quickest pin of the night when he put Wheatland’s Caden Davis on his back in 37 seconds.
Gering’s Brasen Hakert also had a quick pin at 120 when he pinned Wheatland’s Hayden Hocker in 45 seconds to put the Bulldogs up 42-0.
Tyler Nagel made it five straight pins. Nagel led Wheatland’s Devin Weber 4-0 after the first period and then pinned Weber just 52 seconds in the second period for the 48-0 lead.
Gering made it 60-0 after Nate Rocheleau recorded a second-period pin over Wheatland’s Jake Hicks.
Wheatland closed out the match with four straight wins, including the final three by pin.
Gering will be back in action Saturday when they compete in the Bridgeport/Sidney Invite in Bridgeport. After that they have Christmas break off before returning to action in 2020 with the GNAC meet.
“It will be a tough (tournament) with some tough schools there. Ogallala is there. Sidney is there and so is Holdrege. There is some district match-ups there. We then have Christmas off and the we have GNAC which will be a test for our kids.”
Gering 60, Wheatland 22
182 – Taydon Gorsuch, Gering, pinned Jay Gussie, Wheatland, 5:01.
195 – Andrew Mount, Gering, forfeit win.
220 – Iziah Blanco, Gering, pinned Jordyn Pearson, Wheatland, 4:23.
285 – Tucker Hixon, Gering, forfeit win.
106 – Marquel Maldonado, Gering, pinned Caden Davis, Wheatland, :37.
113 – Quinton Chavez, Gering, forfeit win.
120 – Brasen Hakert, Gering, pinned Hayden Hocker, Wheatland, :45.
126 – Tyler Nagel, Gering, pinned Devin Weber, Wheatland, 2:52.
132 – Nathaniel Murillo, Gering, forfeit win.
138 – Nate Rocheleau, Gering, pinned Jake Hicks, Wheatland, 2:42.
145 – Rhett Karr, Wheatland, dec. A.J. Stone, Gering, 16-6.
152 – Noah Whitfield, Wheatland, pinned Donovan DeLosSantos, Gering, 3:05.
160 – Seth DeWitt, Wheatland, pinned Jacob Awiszus, Gering, 1:33.
170 – Cross Hernandez, Wheatland, pinned Eli Thompson, Gering, :53.
