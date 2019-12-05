Gering wrestling team earns dual win over Chadron

Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD FREEZING FOG WITH SOME LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... VISIBILITIES ACROSS WESTERN NEBRASKA AND EAST CENTRAL WYOMING HAVE LOWERED BETWEEN ONE QUARTER MILE TO ONE HALF MILE IN FOG AND FREEZING FOG EARLY THIS MORNING. EXPECT THESE CONDITIONS TO CONTINUE THROUGH SUNRISE. PLEASE USE CAUTION IF TRAVELING THROUGH WESTERN NEBRASKA EARLY THIS MORNING. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW MORE TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. FOG IS EXPECTED TO LIFT AND DISSIPATE BY NOON TODAY.