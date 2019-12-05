Gering wrestling team earns dual win over Chadron

The Gering wrestling team dominated Chadron in their first dual of the winter sports season.
The Bulldogs won all but four matches.
Gering coach Jarred Berger lauded his team’s performance, but said they can always get better.
“We did pretty good. There’s always stuff we need to fix. We got some stuff we got to fix on our feet. I’m always going to be critical of our team even in a win like this, but the guys stepped up tonight. I’m proud of them,” Berger said.
Berger said his team did especially well with most of his team wrestling outside of its comfort zone.
“Everybody went up a went up a weight class or so. It took a lot of guts to do that, but that’s our mentality. Our guys just go out and wrestle hard.” he said.
Chadron got on the board first. Chadron’s Paige Denke opened the dual with a pin over Gering’s Marquel Maldonado.
The Cardinals wouldn’t pick up another win until Daniel Wellnitz pinned Michael Rico in the 145 pound weight class. Gering had rattled off four straight wins before that match.
“We got stagnant. We got to get to moving a little better,” Chadron coach Jamie Slingsby said.
Slingsby, though, said his team did well, but has some work to do going into the rest of the season.
“I think we wrestled pretty well overall. We made a lot of early season mistakes that are, obviously, fixable. Gering did a great job. They’re a good squad. We just got to work to get better,” Slingsby said.
Slingsby said he expects his team to continue to improve and get better as the season progresses.
“I told the juniors, ‘You’ve been wrestling for me for three years. I expect more out of you.’ I just expect more out of the team than how we wrestled tonight. Gering did a great job. They brought it to us.”
Chadron’s Rhett Cullers won by pin over Donovan De Los Santos in the 152 pound weight class. Gering would answer with two more wins. The Bulldogs’ Jacob Awiszus claimed the 160 pound match over Kade Waggener and the Bulldogs’ Eli Thompson pinned Sawyer Haag at 170.
Chadron’s Isaiah Beye pinned isiah Blanco in the 220 pound match. Gering’s Tucker Hixon claimed the 285 pound match because Chadron didn’t have a wrestler to fill that spot.
Berger said it was a good tuneup for his team going into the season.
“We knew we were matching up some of their better guys against our better guys and that was the idea. It was good to get a good match in before they go down to Cozad,” Berger said.
The Bulldogs’ defending state champ at 106, Quinton Chavez, didn’t wrestle in the dual with Chadron.
“We’re working through a few things with him. He will be ready to go next week,” Berger said.
