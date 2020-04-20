Gering’s Bryce Sherrell has played basketball most of his life, but it wasn’t until his junior year he realized he wanted to play college basketball.
He accomplished that goal Monday, signing a letter of intent to play at South Dakota School of Mines outside in front of the GHS sign.
“After I spoke to the schools and saw the things they had to offer academically and also what they had for athletics, I knew it was a family I wanted to be a part of,” Sherrell said. “They really let it be known of how versatile you can be as a tall shooting guard someone with a jumpshot that can elevate and be athletic. I am going to really work on my shot and get that 100 percent and work on the handles, too.”
South Dakota School of Mines went 17-13 this season and is coached by Eric Glenn and assisted by Roger Trennepohl, who used to coach Alliance High School, helping the Bulldogs to the 2017 Class B state semifinals. Glenn was an assistant coach at Scottsbluiff High School in the late 1990s helping them to a Class B-6 championship and a state basketball berth in 1998.
Sherrell has played has played basketball since elementary school It wasn’t until high school he got serious about playing beyond high school.
“I played pretty much through the ranks through elementary school,” he said. “I really didn’t take it serious to play at the collegiate level until my junior year or sophomore year. So, this is pretty new to me, but I am excited to get started.”
Sherrell is happy he has the opportunity to continue his basketball career.
“I am really proud of all the work I put in throughout the years and all the people that helped me,” Sherrell said. “I am just real proud and excited.”
Sherrell had a sensational senior season for the Bulldogs, averaging 14.5 points a game and 5.2 rebounds. He connected on 26 3-pointers and shot 41% from the field.
While Sherrell shot a lot of 3-pointers, it was common to see the 6-foot-4 guard slam down a dunk.
Sherrell is also appreciative of all the people that helped him get better as a player.
“I just want to thank all the people that helped me get here. Coach (John) Boswell, Rick (Winkler), all the coaches that I had throughout high school, and people that helped me train and getting in gyms,” he said. “I appreciate my parents helping me along with everything that they could do. I definitely couldn’t have done it by myself. I am grateful for them and excited to move forward.”
His time at Gering has been special and it will end in a memorable way because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic has postponed and canceled plenty of things. Sherrell was supposed to go with Randy Plummer and other seniors on the usual trip to New York, which has been a yearly adventure, but that trip has been canceled. Also, there is now work on all-star basketball games as well as graduation ceremonies have been postponed to either June or July.
Sherrell said he has adjusted to this new normal.
“School has been OK. It has been really hard to change into this online schooling,” he said. “It has also been hard to stay in the gym. The gym is all closed so we are working outside right now. We are running on the track and shooting at the Carpenter Center outside, so we are trying to do everything we can right now.”
Sherrell will be majoring in engineering and it was ironic that he will be going to South Dakota School of Mines.
“They are really good with their engineering programs and before I even looked at Mines, I knew I wanted to be a mechanical engineer,” he said. “It really fit really well with what I wanted to do.”
