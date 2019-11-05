Gordon-Rushville’s Jayla Brehmer was recently named the MVP of the Western Trails Conference in volleyball.
Brehmer, a junior, was one of four Mustangs, to make the all-conference team. Senior Sierra Garrett, junior Matty Moore and senior Grace Anderson were also named to the all-conference team. Maddee Schmidt, a senior, and Kee Lovell, a junior, were selected as honorable mention. Mustang senior Beth Bragg was named honorary all-conference.
Mitchell and Bridgeport each had three players on the all-conference team. Mitchell sophomore Marjie Schmitt, junior Avery Hobbs and junior Josie Jenkins earned all-conference honors. The Tigers’ Quincey Johnson, a junior, and Jayden Kann, a junior, were named honorable mention.
Bridgeport senior Evy Loomis-Goltl, freshman Ruthie Loomis-Goltl and Sydney Nein were all named all-conference players. Honorable mention for Bridgeport were Natalie Keenan-Vergil, a sophomore, and Karlie Deaver, a sophomore.
Morrill players on the all-conference team included senior Shandie Hess and senior Laura Sherrod. Juniors Ilycia Guerue and Libbie Schaefer were tabbed honorable mention for the Lions.
Kimball’s all-conference players were senior Jenna Greenwood and junior Sydney Biesecker. Honorable mention were senior Nicole Delaplane and junior Megan Spicer.
Bayard freshman Kierra Miller and Hemingford sophomore Kamryn Ash round out the all-conference team. Honorable mention for Bayard were juniors Grace Burry and Rylee Sharp. Hemingford’s honorable mention include sophomore Elizabeth Mayer and senior Storm Jespersen.
Bridgeport was awarded the Sportsmanship Award.
