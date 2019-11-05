Weather Alert

AREAS OF FOG, SOME OF IT DENSE, WILL BE OVER PARTS OF THE AREA EARLY THIS MORNING, ESPECIALLY OVER THE SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE AND IN THE NORTH PLATTE RIVER VALLEY. VISIBILITIES MAY LOWER TO NEAR 1/4 MILE IN SOME SPOTS. THE FOG SHOULD DISSIPATE SLOWLY AFTER SUNRISE. MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO BE PREPARED AS VISIBILITIES MAY VARY GREATLY OVER SHORT DISTANCES, AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH DESTINATIONS THIS MORNING.