Gov. Pete Ricketts OKs youth softball, baseball to begin practicing

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday he has given the OK to allow youth softball and baseball leagues to play this summer.
Teams can start practicing on June 1, and begin playing on June 18, Deputy Director of Panhandle Public Health District Tabi Prochazka said during a conference call. There are guidelines that must be followed for it to happen, though.
During the practice period from June 1 to June 17, dugouts will not be allowed to be used. Prochazka said. Parents must also remain in their vehicles when dropping off and picking up students, she said.
“Players should use their own gloves, helmets and bats,” she said. “Coaches are responsible for ensuring social distancing is maintained between players as much as possible. This means additional spacing while playing catch or changing drills.”
Players are prohibited from congregating while they wait for their turn to bat.
Players are responsible for their own snacks and beverages. Coaches must sanitize shared equipment before practice.
“Team organized practices for other sports may remain suspended,” Prochazka said. “We’re talking about baseball and softball right now that can start practices June 1 under these guidelines. Then, when we get into June 18, softball and baseball may begin, unless, of course, circumstances dictate a change in that date.”
The same guidelines apply to games as practice, except dugouts may be used during games. The bleachers between the dugout and home plate should be used to maintain social distancing during games, and players must have designated spots for their equipment in the dugout, she said.
“Coaches will designate an adult who is responsible for ensuring players are seated on the benches, unless they’re actively participating in the game,” Prochazka said.
“Players should use their own gloves, helmets and bats as much as possible.”
Fans are limited to members of the player’s household. The bleachers must not be used. Fans are also responsible for their owns chairs or may stand, but must maintain social distancing from other household units. Fans will not be allowed to stand in the area behind home plate to 6 feet beyond the dugout, she said.
Teams waiting to play must stay in their cars. Players will be allowed to come out for player warmups between games, and also must maintain social distancing.
“No postgame handshakes or interactions,” Prochazka said. “When the game ends, the leaving team must sanitize the dugout. No postgame talks on the field are permitted.”
Players return to their cars immediately following the game.”
PPHD is waiting for more information about getting teams to and from games, she said.
Concession stands will not be allowed to open.
The softball and baseball seasons will be a good indicator of what sporting events may look like going forward, she said.
