GRAND ISLAND — Nothing changes over the years.
Especially for the Northwest volleyball team when it comes to the state tournament.
The Class B No. 9 Vikings earned their 19th consecutive trip to the big show after sweeping Alliance 25-11, 25-19, 25-17 in the B-7 district final match Saturday at Northwest High School.
The win also puts Northwest into the state tournament for the 28th time in school history.
Viking coach Lindsay Harders said there is always pressure for Northwest to get back to the state tournament.
“It’s definitely a relief and it’s the monkey on our backs every season,” Harders said. “It’s an amazing feeling.”
Northwest senior Whitney Brown, who had three kills, 10 assists and 12 digs, said it feels good to get back to the state tournament, especially after the Vikings started the season 11-11.
“It’s so special to get back there for the 19th year in a row,” Brown said. “We wanted to prove our team wrong because there were times when we were doubting ourselves at the beginning of the season. We wanted to prove to ourselves that we can make it back to state. It’s just an amazing feeling.”
And Northwest got to do it at home. Brown said that took some of the nerves off, especially since the Vikings had to travel to Sidney to clinch its state berth last year.
“Having our home crowd was a big plus for us, unlike last year,” Brown said.
Northwest had different players step up at different moments and it came from their underclassmen.
Junior Claire Caspersen pounded four kills in the opener. The Vikings also had two different servers who went on big runs. Makinzi Havranek delivered a 6-0 run with two ace serves for an 8-4 lead, then Rylie McNelis had a 7-0 run to put the Vikings up 21-8.
Then it was Macey Bosard’s turn in the second set. The sophomore had five kills to help Northwest take it, including at set point.
She hammered two more down in the third for a 23-17 lead, then Northwest secured a state berth with a Sophia McKinney ace serve and a Lauren Hauser kill.
Bosard led the Vikings with 10 kills, while Caspersen chipped in seven while junior Ellie Apfel added five kills and four blocks and McKinney had 16 digs.
Harders said it was pleasing to see some younger players get involved.
“We have some young girls who are ready to come in,” Harders said. “They work their tails off to earn that spot. They are going to push to every point. We have to have balance and we know that. We have five or six players that can really help us out. They understand their roles.”
Payton Weber had eight kills to lead Alliance, while Iowa State recruit Jordan Hopp and Lillian Otto each had six kills.
Alliance coach Jessica Kaiser it wasn’t the Bulldogs’ best day. They had 12 hitting errors, seven in the opening frame. But she also credited Northwest.
“We played very scared today,” Kaiser said. “That was probably one of our worst matches we played this year so it kind of stings to have that happen at this time of year.
“But I can’t take anything away from Northwest. They are a great team who serves very tough and moves the ball around very well.”
Brown said she’s happy to keep the state tournament tradition going and make the older players, which includes her older sister McKenzie, proud. Many of the past Northwest players were in attendance.
“There’s a little pressure but I feel it’s more excitement to follow after their footsteps, and keeping that streak alive is something that is so amazing,” Brown said. “We were nervous about it at the start of the season, but coming into the match, we weren’t as nervous because we knew if we played together as a team, we knew would make it.”
Northwest 3, Alliance 0
Alliance (16-18) 11 19 17
Northwest (21-13) 25 25 25
ALLIANCE (Kills-aces-blocks) — Payton Weber 8-2-0, Amauri Browning 2-0-0, Billi Alvardo 1-0-0, Jordan Hopp 6-0-2, Khloe Felker 0-1-0, Shelbee Burke 0-0-0, Cameron Tritle 0-0-0, Lillian Otto 6-0-0, Saphian Achi 0-0-0. Totals: 23-3-2.
NORTHWEST (Kills-aces-blocks) — Whitney Brown 3-2-0, Taylor Retzlaff 0-0-0, Avery Palu 0-0-0, Sophia McKinney 0-1-0, Macey Bosard 10-0-0, Ellie Apfel 5-0-4, Rylie McNelis 2-2-0, Lauren Hauser 4-2-2, Claire Caspersen 8-0-0, Makinzi Havranek 0-2-0, Mikenna Schlachter 0-0-0. Totals 32-9-6.
SET ASSISTS — A: Alvarado 17. NW: McNelis 18, Brown 10, Bosard 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.