Gretna surges past Zephyrs in state opener

KEARNEY — In search of their first win in the Class A Senior Legion State Baseball Tournament since 2006, the WESTCO Zephyrs were in prime position to make that happen through four and a half innings of a first-round game against Gretna on Saturday afternoon at Kearney’s Memorial Field.
Leading 3-1 with ace Harold Baez cruising along nicely on the mound, things were progressing as planned for a WESTCO squad that was back in the state tournament for the first time in six years. But as the see-saw game of baseball tends to feature, a momentum shift in favor of the boys from the Omaha suburb helped put Gretna in the driver’s seat to register an 8-4 win.
Gretna scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth and plated two more in the sixth to prevail and remain in the winners’ bracket of the double-elimination tournament. WESTCO will now try to keep its season alive in an elimination game against Millard West on Sunday at high noon. Gretna advances to take on Kearney, which earned a 6-1 win over Millard West Saturday night.
Despite the setback, WESTCO head coach Jeremiah Luber praised the effort of his squad against an athletic and talented Gretna opponent.
“Going into it I knew we would really have to take advantage of our opportunities and we did early in the game,” Luber said. “Late in the game we put ourself in a position to win, but unfortunately we made a couple of mistakes in their big inning.”
The Zephyrs nearly escaped the fifth inning all even, but Jeary Bryant hit a two-out, two-run double into the gap to put Gretna in front for good.
Things couldn’t have started much better for WESTCO. After Gretna plated a run in the second, the Zephyrs surged into a 2-1 lead in the third when Baez singled in Paul Panduro and Creighton Dike.
WESTCO’s lead grew to 3-1 in the fifth when Hunter McCollum doubled and scored on an error.
KJ Hartline scored the Zephyrs’ final run in the sixth. He singled and then eventually scored on a balk.
Luber liked many things the Zephyrs were able to get done in the contest.
“We did some things at the plate that were really good for us,” he said. “Harold threw really well again. He threw one of his better games.”
Baez went the distance on the mound. He allowed three earned runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out four in six innings of work.
Luber believes he’ll see another strong effort from the Zephyrs with the season on the line Sunday against Millard West, which won the Class A state title in the spring high school season.
“Millard West has a really good program, but I’m really confident that our guys are going to come back and put forth the same effort,” he said. “I was so impressed by their effort mentally and physically today and I think we’ll get the same thing tomorrow.”
Zephyrs (31-20) 002 011 0 — 4 5 2
Gretna (26-17) 010 052 x — 8 8 2
WP — Joe Weis. LP — Harold Baez.
2B — Zephyrs (Hunter McCollum). Gretna (Bryant Jeary).