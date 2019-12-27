What began at the age of four, has turned into an opportunity that will be remembered in this boy’s life forever.
Colby Sandusky has been invited to wrestle internationally in Japan.
Colby, 11, from Torrington, Wyoming, with the urging of his father, Michael Sandusky, began his wrestling career seven years ago, and hasn’t stopped since.
Colby started with the USA Wrestling Club in Torrington. The program has been a very popular sport for young boys to participate in, as they can begin at the age of four.
“Plus, Colby wrestled this year for TMS as a sixth-grader, and did very well,” Michael said. The season just completed last month. TMS wrestling coaches are Dennis Estes and Gerald Wilmoth.
“With wrestling for TMS and USA wrestling they have two different practice times, so he is able to do both,” iMichael said.
Recently, Neil Sorensen, from Casper, who is a head official with USA wrestling for tournaments, was at a Douglas Middle School Invitational Tournament and asked if Colby would be interested in going to Japan to wrestle. There will be five, maybe six, boys from Wyoming invited. Sorensen traveled with his son last year to Japan and said it is a great experience for the boys.
The trip is set for March 23-31, and they will be staying in Yaizu City on Izu Peninsula with host wrestling families. The boys, all ages 11-12, will be able to go sightseeing, go fishing, try the local cuisine, wrestle in the Chubu Nippon Middle Nationals of Japan, and have a little time for shopping. The boys will sit in on English classes at a local school and share in on a morning session.
Sorensen said there will be wrestlers from Japan, a couple groups from Mongolia and the Wyoming boys. Michael told Sorensen, “You bet he’s interested.”
Colby said he’s excited.
“I feel like happy, because it’s a great opportunity, but then I’m kind of scared, because dad won’t be there.”
He would like for his father to travel with him as Michaelhas always been with his boys during practices and tournaments. The elder Sandusky is a single father of three boys, Colby, Logan and Michael, all who have been involved in USA wrestling.
The Torrington USA wrestling coaching staff, who most have been around for many years, have developed the club into a successful program for local youth. They regularly have at least 40 kids involved each year. Coaches for the Torrington WarHogs are Colby Romig, Julios Rios, David Albaugh, Peter Polkowske, Sandusky, and Wade Bruch.
“I wrestled in high school,” Michael said. “But I wasn’t very serious about it, and that’s one thing I’ve regretted and try to impress upon my boys, is to take it seriously.”
Colby said he loves wrestling, “because it’s fun. I like going to the tournaments and winning trophies.”
His grandmother, Carolyn Teeters, said Colby always has a smile on his face and loves to give hugs.
“He loves his teammates and he always tries to make new friends everywhere he goes for tournaments,” she said. “And, he understands it’s not all about the winning or losing – it’s about learning and always trying to do better than the time before.”
The thing that isn’t so fun, is the eating restrictions that he has to maintain his weight. He wrestles at 90-92 pounds and cannot eat like a regular 11-year-old during wrestling season. On tournament days, he said, he grazes on cheese, jerky and salads.
“What’s the hardest is when everyone is eating cookies,” Colby said.
But when the tournament is over and he wins, “He’s ready for a big bacon cheeseburger,” his dad said.
Colby has met many well-known wrestlers, including Olympic wrestler from Wyoming Rulon Gardner, UW wrestler Bryce Meredith, Helen Malouris, freestyle woman wrestler, 2008 Olympic wrestler Adam Wheeler, UW basketball star Jason McManaman and Charmaine DeLong, from Moorcroft, who went on to wrestle at Indiana Tech University and this summer wrestled the USMC USAW Junior And Cadet National Championship representing Wyoming.
“DeLong has been all over,” Colby said. “She’s ranked high in the women’s division.”
Colby has her shirt, which is autographed and detailed, meaning it has all her records on it.
His mentors are DeLong and his oldest brother Michael, 16, who is a sophomore at THS and wrestles for the Trailblazers at 138 pound division. He also wrestled since he was a youngster and has done very well for himself.
Colby has traveled all over Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska wrestling. He wrestles all three styles, Greco-Roman, folk style and freestyle. His favorite wrestling move is the three-quarter stack.
He has also wrestled with the Nebraska Titans team a few times, where they can be on duals together. His biggest nemesis’ so far in competing are Reece Knight of Gering and Micah Gomez of Scottsbluff.
“They also have good wrestling programs, “ Michael said.
Colby’s biggest achievement so far at the ripe age of 11, is that he is the two-time USA state champion for all three wrestling styles 2016 10-under and 2018 12-under age group.
Colby not only excels at wrestling, he is a gold honor roll student, plays forward at soccer, is a pitcher and third baseman in baseball, plays quarterback and running back in football. He has made the all-star team in baseball two years in a row 2018 and 2019. In his spare time, which there isn’t much of, Colby likes to play X-box at his neighbors and ride his bike.
Cost of the trip for each person is a $3,300 fee. The boys must come up with the cost of their own round-trip flights from Denver to San Francisco, and their own travel insurance. Plus, they need spending money which should be at least a couple hundred, Sorensen recommended.
Michael would love to travel with his son and experience his journey with him. He added that he’s pretty sure they will be safe as U.S. military people who are stationed over there are aware the families are going to be in the area and if there is any trouble, they will be available.
Colby would like to thank his USA coaches of the WarHogs for all their hard work and getting him to where he is. In advance, he would like people to know he appreciates everybody’s help in getting him and his dad to Japan.
If you would like to help Colby and his dad with this opportunity, send checks to Points West Bank in Torrington, c/o Michael Sandusky, For: Send Colby to Japan, 2234 Main Street, Torrington, WY 8224; or Platte Valley Bank, 2201 Main Street, c/o Michael Sandusky, For: Send Colby to Japan, Torrington, WY 82240.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.