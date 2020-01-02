COLUMBUS — The Gering boys basketball team started strong and then Hastings heated up and captured a 71-36 win in the opening round of the GNAC tournament Thursday in Columbus.
The Bulldogs were within 22-20 in the second quarter until Hastings went on a 9-0 run to lead at halftime 31-20. Since that run, Hastings outscored 49-16.
Gering will play McCook Friday at 2:45 MST in the second round of the GNAC tournament.
Gering coach Kyle Cotton thought his team started the game well.
“I thought we played really well to start the game,” he said. “We came out and kind of dictated the pace and kept them on their heals. At the end of the half, they continued to get offensive rebounds and putbacks.”
It was that 9-0 run to close out the second quarter that was the difference for Hastings as they continued excelling offensively and defensively. Gering was outscored 22-7 in the third period.
“In the third quarter, we came out and turned the ball over way too many times,” Cotton said. “They came out, to their credit, way more aggressive and got the ball in the lane and finished. We have to be a lot stronger and we talked about that.”
The way the Bulldogs started, it was something promising against a talented Hastings squad. Cotton said they are close to being a good team.
“I feel like we are so close to be a really good team,” he said. “We have to figure it out against these really good teams. Hastings is ranked No. 1 for a reason.”
Gering started the game hot in the first quarter, behind eight points from Kaleb Gonzales as the transfer buried two 3-pointers. Gering trailed after one, 16-12.
The second quarter saw Bryce Sherrell bury two treys and the Bulldogs trailed Hastings 22-20 before being outscored 15-8 in the period and 9-0 to end the half trailing 31-20.
Gering buried more 3-pointers than Hastings, four to three. On the two-point makes Hastings had 28 compared to just nine for the Bulldogs.
Gering had just one in double figures. Sherrell finished with 13 points followed by Gonzales with 8 and Brett Pszanka with five.
Western Nebraska Community College basketball recruit Conner Creech finished with 16 points for the Tigers.
Cotton said his team needs to put this game behind then and come out and start the same way they did against Hastings when they face McCook on Friday.
“Don’t let tonight beat us tomorrow either,” Cotton told his team after the game. “This is one game and we knew we were going to come here and play three. We didn’t get the result we wanted. They are a good team and it will be tough to beat them. But, tomorrow, we have to come out and play hard with the same intensity, and we have to dictate again how the game will go.”
Gering 12 8 7 9 – 36
Hastings 16 15 22 17 – 71
GERING
Kaleb Gonzales 8, Riley Gaudreault 2, Bryce Sherrell 13, Brett Pszanka 5, Tanner Ray 4, Ryley Hoke 2, Hunter Walker 2.
