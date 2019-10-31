The Hemingford football team’s season came to an abrupt end after falling 50-12 to Dundy County on Thursday, Oct. 31 in Benkelman.
Hemingford head coach Jordan Haas said his team just couldn’t maintain any momentum on the offensive side of the ball. “Dundy County did some nice things. I give a lot of credit to those guys. They had a good game plan coming in. We had some good opportunities. We stalled out on a drive in the second half. We didn’t have a lot of answers for their outside run game. They made more plays than we did.”
Hass said his team had no answers to stop Dundy County’s outside run game. His team also made several errors, which didn’t help.
“Offensively, we would get some things going and stall out,” Haas said. “We had some errors. When you’re playing a good team and you make errors like that, it’s tough to recover. They’ll make you pay.”
Dundy County threw some wrinkles offensively at Hemingford, for which the Bobcats had no answer.
“They blocked some of their outside run stuff a little bit differently than we had seen,” Haas said. “For the most part, they stayed true to who they are. They changed up some of their blocking scheme. That’s something we expected them to do. They had a really nice game plan coming in.”
Hemingford also had some wrinkles of their own on offense, Haas said.
“Some of the wrinkles we threw at them worked well. We just couldn’t sustain our drives,”
The Bobcats went into the matchup with Dundy County with a 4-4 record. The Bobcats, though, had some momentum on their side having won their last three games against Perkins County, Morrill and Bayard, Haas said.
Overall, Haas said his team is taking the loss and the abrupt end to the season.
No matter when the season is over, it’s always disappointing. There’s just a lot of work and a lot of time that goes into the football season and it all ends kind of suddenly.
“When it’s over, it’s over quick. You spend a lot of time going back and wish you could have done different things. That’s the harsh reality of sports. That’s the harsh reality of life. Sometimes stuff happens in a hurry and you gotta pick up the pieces. For us, the sun is gonna come up tomorrow,” Haas said. “I still love our group. I wouldn’t trade our group for any other group. I had a great time coaching these guys this year. I’m really proud of their effort this season.”
Haas said he has reason to look forward to next season since he will have a lot of talent back. The freshman class is bigger than the sophomore and junior classes, so his roster is filled with a lot of underclassmen.
I’m pretty confident that if our kids buy into the weight room, both during the school year and summer that we will field another competitive team next year.
