High School Football Scores

Nebraska

Adams Central 50, Ord 27

Alliance 37, Chase County 21

Amherst 62, Ansley-Litchfield 26

Aquinas 35, Centennial 0

Arcadia-Loup City 42, South Loup 6

Archbishop Bergan 42, Louisville 0

Arlington 50, Omaha Concordia 0

Ashland-Greenwood 42, Auburn 0

Aurora 39, Fairbury 0

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 42, Yutan 27

Battle Creek 54, Stanton 7

Beatrice 19, York 16

Bellevue West 42, Lincoln Pius X 0

Bertrand 27, Loomis 26

Bishop Neumann 28, Columbus Lakeview 21

Blair 57, South Sioux City 21

Bloomfield 42, Allen 26

Boone Central/Newman Grove 28, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 21

Bridgeport 23, Gibbon 10

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 40, Southern 26

CWC-Ewing 40, Twin Loup 20

Centura 35, Grand Island Central Catholic 34

Chadron 24, Sidney 9

Clarkson/Leigh 60, Pender 6

Cody-Kilgore 70, Hay Springs 12

Cozad 46, Holdrege 7

Creek Valley 54, Arthur County 28

Creighton 70, Niobrara/Verdigre 12

Deshler 56, Dorchester 27

Diller-Odell 62, Pawnee City 26

Dundy County-Stratton 48, Alma 0

East Butler 52, Nebraska Lutheran 12

Elkhorn Mount Michael 50, Schuyler 0

Elkhorn South 44, Columbus 0

Elkhorn Valley 47, Madison 27

Elm Creek 36, Burwell 28

Elmwood-Murdock 58, Nebraska City Lourdes 22

Emerson-Hubbard 55, Cedar Bluffs 40

Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Meridian 14

Fillmore Central 33, Superior 7

Fort Calhoun 22, Boys Town 21

Garden County 62, Leyton/Banner County 6

Gordon/Rushville def. Southern Valley, forfeit

Gothenburg 28, O’Neill 0

Grand Island 38, Lincoln North Star 0

Grand Island Northwest 35, Seward 28

Hartington Cedar Catholic 34, Ponca 0

Harvard 72, Lewiston 21

Hastings 44, Crete 7

Hastings St. Cecilia 13, Sandy Creek 7

Heartland Lutheran 67, Hampton 20

Hemingford 55, Kimball 12

Hitchcock County 74, Southwest 0

Homer 82, Winnebago 22

Howells/Dodge 50, Lutheran High Northeast 27

Humphrey St. Francis 68, Osmond 0

Hyannis 33, Potter-Dix 24

Johnson County Central def. Conestoga, forfeit

Johnson-Brock 66, Parkview Christian 20

Kearney Catholic 31, Minden 22

Kenesaw 38, Axtell 7

Lexington 24, McCook 21, OT

Lincoln Christian 39, Falls City 16

Lincoln East 55, Bellevue East 3

Lincoln Lutheran 62, Nebraska City 20

Lincoln Southwest 41, North Platte 34, OT

Malcolm 67, Syracuse 6

Maywood-Hayes Center 67, Wilcox-Hildreth 47

McCool Junction 55, Sterling 0

McPherson County/Stapleton 50, Eustis-Farnam 34

Mead 62, Omaha Christian Academy 12

Medicine Valley 50, Maxwell 25

Milford 35, Central City 19

Millard North 34, Fremont 14

Millard South 48, Omaha Northwest 19

Mullen 33, Brady 14

Nebraska Christian 52, Shelton 14

Neligh-Oakdale 34, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 24

Norfolk Catholic 21, Crofton 20

North Bend Central 41, Twin River 12

North Central 56, Boyd County 0

North Platte St. Patrick’s 41, Hershey 0

Oakland-Craig 58, Tekamah-Herman 6

Omaha Burke 28, Elkhorn 0

Omaha Central 17, Lincoln High 7

Omaha Gross Catholic 21, Ralston 12

Omaha Skutt Catholic 34, Plattsmouth 0

Omaha Westside 49, Omaha Creighton Prep 21

Osceola-High Plains 52, Cross County 18

Overton 44, Pleasanton 32

Palmer 40, Heartland 14

Palmyra 44, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20

Papillion-LaVista 38, Gretna 23

Papillion-LaVista South 44, Lincoln Northeast 0

Pierce 42, Wayne 0

Plainview 64, Elgin Public/Pope John 16

Platteview 44, Douglas County West 6

Ravenna 36, Fullerton 18

Red Cloud 44, Silver Lake 18

Riverside 76, Winside 30

Scottsbluff 42, Gering 7

Shelby/Rising City 23, David City 13

Sioux County 46, Crawford 21

St. Edward 51, Elba 13

St. Paul 41, Wood River 0

Sutherland 59, Bayard 33

Sutton 22, Doniphan-Trumbull 16

Tri County 67, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 0

Valentine 36, Broken Bow 6

Wahoo 54, West Point-Beemer 7

Wakefield 68, Omaha Nation 6

Walthill 61, Santee 0

Wauneta-Palisade 30, Paxton 22

Waverly 21, Norris 14

Weeping Water 42, Thayer Central 36

Wilber-Clatonia 49, Freeman 0

Wisner-Pilger 34, Guardian Angels 14

Wynot 40, Wausa 22

Wyoming

Big Horn 27, Upton-Sundance 0

Big Piney 47, Kemmerer 7

Buffalo 56, Glenrock 14

Cheyenne Central 47, Laramie 14

Cody 19, Jackson Hole 15

Cokeville 41, Shoshoni 16

Douglas 34, Rawlins 20

Farson-Eden 54, Riverside 30

Guernsey-Sunrise 56, Normative Services 46

Lander 35, Torrington 13

Lovell 14, Lyman 12

Meeteetse 21, Burlington 18

Mountain View 35, Thermopolis 0

Newcastle 32, Moorcroft 6

Pine Bluffs 16, Tongue River 13

Pinedale 24, Greybull 13

Powell 20, Evanston 7

Riverton 17, Worland 7

Rock Springs 50, Cheyenne South 0

Sheridan 42, Casper Kelly Walsh 17

Southeast 26, Lusk 24

Star Valley 22, Green River 0

Thunder Basin 51, Campbell County 14

Wright 61, Wind River 14

