High School Football Scores

Nebraska

Adams Central 32, Gothenburg 14

Allen 54, Winside 8

Alliance 21, Brush, Colo. 14, OT

Aquinas 49, Ponca 6

Archbishop Bergan 65, Stanton 6

Ashland-Greenwood 46, Boys Town 14

Auburn 63, Omaha Concordia 14

Axtell 28, Brady 27

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 40, Norfolk Catholic 34

Battle Creek 30, O'Neill 0

Bellevue West 36, Elkhorn South 13

Bennington 35, Seward 26

Bishop Neumann 35, Lincoln Christian 0

Boone Central/Newman Grove 7, Arlington 6

CWC-Ewing 36, Hartington-Newcastle 14

Cambridge 68, Ansley-Litchfield 22

Central Valley 40, Elgin Public/Pope John 6

Centura 38, Hershey 20

Chadron 28, Broken Bow 12

Chase County 14, Holdrege 7

Clarkson/Leigh 64, Parkview Christian 20

Cody-Kilgore 47, Minatare 6

Columbus 33, Fremont 13

Conestoga 45, Tekamah-Herman 8

Cozad 28, Sidney 27

Creek Valley 54, Maywood-Hayes Center 34

Creighton 52, Homer 12

Crete 43, South Sioux City 6

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Southern Valley, forfeit

Dundy County-Stratton 72, Kimball 26

Elkhorn 28, Lincoln Southwest 14

Elkhorn Mount Michael 17, Plattsmouth 7

Eustis-Farnam 49, Deshler 26

Fairbury 28, Falls City 7

Fort Calhoun 21, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 10

Fullerton 28, Cross County 20

Garden County 60, Maxwell 52

Grand Island 35, North Platte 0

Grand Island Northwest 26, Aurora 8

Hartington Cedar Catholic 20, David City 18

Harvard 57, Sterling 34

Hastings 45, Gering 0

Heartland Lutheran 72, Santee 18

Humphrey St. Francis 86, Giltner 20

Johnson County Central 28, Yutan 14

Johnson-Brock 34, Lawrence-Nelson 26

Kearney 22, Papillion-LaVista South 6

Kearney Catholic 28, Ogallala 19

Kenesaw 51, Twin Loup 0

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 40, Osmond 20

Lincoln North Star 32, Omaha South 20

Lincoln Pius X 34, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln Southeast 28, Lincoln East 6

McCook 21, Beatrice 17

McCool Junction 63, Silver Lake 15

Milford 27, Lincoln Lutheran 21

Millard West 25, Millard South 14

Minden 14, Fillmore Central 0

Mitchell 34, Bridgeport 12

Nebraska City 35, Raymond Central 28

Nebraska Lutheran 42, Heartland 28

Norris 42, Blair 22

North Bend Central 24, Grand Island Central Catholic 17, OT

North Platte St. Patrick's 21, Gibbon 7

Oakland-Craig 38, Syracuse 0

Omaha Burke 31, Omaha North 27

Omaha Central 56, Omaha Bryan 0

Omaha Gross Catholic 48, Schuyler 6

Omaha Northwest 18, Omaha Benson 12

Omaha Roncalli 56, Ralston 14

Omaha Skutt Catholic 28, York 7

Omaha Westside 41, Gretna 0

Ord 44, Central City 21

Osceola-High Plains 55, Elkhorn Valley 46

Papillion-LaVista 32, Bellevue East 15

Pierce 50, Columbus Scotus 21

Plainview 66, Emerson-Hubbard 0

Randolph 36, Pender 34

Red Cloud 52, Elba 6

Sandhills/Thedford 72, Paxton 24

Sandy Creek 35, Freeman 19

Scottsbluff 36, Sterling, Colo. 13

Shelby/Rising City 33, Superior 10

Southern 20, Palmyra 14

St. Paul 50, Malcolm 7

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Spalding Academy 53

Sutherland 57, Southwest 6

Sutton 43, Centennial 35

Thayer Central 68, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 50

Tri County 64, Meridian 0

Twin River 21, Crofton 7

Wahoo 61, Platteview 0

Wakefield 58, Lutheran High Northeast 24

Wauneta-Palisade 26, Bertrand 21

Waverly 57, Lexington 7

Wayne 30, Columbus Lakeview 28

West Holt 48, Clearwater/Orchard 36

West Point-Beemer 25, Douglas County West 18

Wilber-Clatonia 21, Louisville 0

Wilcox-Hildreth 61, St. Edward 7

Winner, S.D. 54, Valentine 14

Wisner-Pilger 57, Madison 7

Wood River 13, Hastings St. Cecilia 12

Wyoming

Big Piney 27, Greybull 14

Buffalo 41, Burns 0

Cheyenne Central 45, Campbell County 22

Cheyenne East 55, Cheyenne South 7

Cody 47, Rawlins 20

Cokeville 28, Lyman 12

Douglas 13, Powell 7

Farson-Eden 78, Dubois 12

Green River 14, Torrington 7

Jackson Hole 48, Worland 7

Kaycee 85, Guernsey-Sunrise 14

Lander 14, Evanston 0

Lusk 74, Wind River 6

Midwest 38, Normative Services 32

Mountain View 47, Lovell 0

Pinedale 32, Kemmerer 14

Rock Springs 22, Casper Kelly Walsh 3

Rocky Mountain 29, Newcastle 13

Saratoga 65, Lingle-Fort Laramie 54

Southeast 21, Pine Bluffs 9

Star Valley 49, Riverton 7

Thunder Basin 37, Sheridan 30

Upton-Sundance 38, Tongue River 0

Wheatland 35, Glenrock 34

