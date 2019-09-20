High School Football Scores

Nebraska
Adams Central 32, Gothenburg 14
Allen 54, Winside 8
Alliance 21, Brush, Colo. 14, OT
Aquinas 49, Ponca 6
Archbishop Bergan 65, Stanton 6
Ashland-Greenwood 46, Boys Town 14
Auburn 63, Omaha Concordia 14
Axtell 28, Brady 27
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 40, Norfolk Catholic 34
Battle Creek 30, O'Neill 0
Bellevue West 36, Elkhorn South 13
Bennington 35, Seward 26
Bishop Neumann 35, Lincoln Christian 0
Boone Central/Newman Grove 7, Arlington 6
CWC-Ewing 36, Hartington-Newcastle 14
Cambridge 68, Ansley-Litchfield 22
Central Valley 40, Elgin Public/Pope John 6
Centura 38, Hershey 20
Chadron 28, Broken Bow 12
Chase County 14, Holdrege 7
Clarkson/Leigh 64, Parkview Christian 20
Cody-Kilgore 47, Minatare 6
Columbus 33, Fremont 13
Conestoga 45, Tekamah-Herman 8
Cozad 28, Sidney 27
Creek Valley 54, Maywood-Hayes Center 34
Creighton 52, Homer 12
Crete 43, South Sioux City 6
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Southern Valley, forfeit
Dundy County-Stratton 72, Kimball 26
Elkhorn 28, Lincoln Southwest 14
Elkhorn Mount Michael 17, Plattsmouth 7
Eustis-Farnam 49, Deshler 26
Fairbury 28, Falls City 7
Fort Calhoun 21, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 10
Fullerton 28, Cross County 20
Garden County 60, Maxwell 52
Grand Island 35, North Platte 0
Grand Island Northwest 26, Aurora 8
Hartington Cedar Catholic 20, David City 18
Harvard 57, Sterling 34
Hastings 45, Gering 0
Heartland Lutheran 72, Santee 18
Humphrey St. Francis 86, Giltner 20
Johnson County Central 28, Yutan 14
Johnson-Brock 34, Lawrence-Nelson 26
Kearney 22, Papillion-LaVista South 6
Kearney Catholic 28, Ogallala 19
Kenesaw 51, Twin Loup 0
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 40, Osmond 20
Lincoln North Star 32, Omaha South 20
Lincoln Pius X 34, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln Southeast 28, Lincoln East 6
McCook 21, Beatrice 17
McCool Junction 63, Silver Lake 15
Milford 27, Lincoln Lutheran 21
Millard West 25, Millard South 14
Minden 14, Fillmore Central 0
Mitchell 34, Bridgeport 12
Nebraska City 35, Raymond Central 28
Nebraska Lutheran 42, Heartland 28
Norris 42, Blair 22
North Bend Central 24, Grand Island Central Catholic 17, OT
North Platte St. Patrick's 21, Gibbon 7
Oakland-Craig 38, Syracuse 0
Omaha Burke 31, Omaha North 27
Omaha Central 56, Omaha Bryan 0
Omaha Gross Catholic 48, Schuyler 6
Omaha Northwest 18, Omaha Benson 12
Omaha Roncalli 56, Ralston 14
Omaha Skutt Catholic 28, York 7
Omaha Westside 41, Gretna 0
Ord 44, Central City 21
Osceola-High Plains 55, Elkhorn Valley 46
Papillion-LaVista 32, Bellevue East 15
Pierce 50, Columbus Scotus 21
Plainview 66, Emerson-Hubbard 0
Randolph 36, Pender 34
Red Cloud 52, Elba 6
Sandhills/Thedford 72, Paxton 24
Sandy Creek 35, Freeman 19
Scottsbluff 36, Sterling, Colo. 13
Shelby/Rising City 33, Superior 10
Southern 20, Palmyra 14
St. Paul 50, Malcolm 7
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Spalding Academy 53
Sutherland 57, Southwest 6
Sutton 43, Centennial 35
Thayer Central 68, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 50
Tri County 64, Meridian 0
Twin River 21, Crofton 7
Wahoo 61, Platteview 0
Wakefield 58, Lutheran High Northeast 24
Wauneta-Palisade 26, Bertrand 21
Waverly 57, Lexington 7
Wayne 30, Columbus Lakeview 28
West Holt 48, Clearwater/Orchard 36
West Point-Beemer 25, Douglas County West 18
Wilber-Clatonia 21, Louisville 0
Wilcox-Hildreth 61, St. Edward 7
Winner, S.D. 54, Valentine 14
Wisner-Pilger 57, Madison 7
Wood River 13, Hastings St. Cecilia 12
Wyoming
Big Piney 27, Greybull 14
Buffalo 41, Burns 0
Cheyenne Central 45, Campbell County 22
Cheyenne East 55, Cheyenne South 7
Cody 47, Rawlins 20
Cokeville 28, Lyman 12
Douglas 13, Powell 7
Farson-Eden 78, Dubois 12
Green River 14, Torrington 7
Jackson Hole 48, Worland 7
Kaycee 85, Guernsey-Sunrise 14
Lander 14, Evanston 0
Lusk 74, Wind River 6
Midwest 38, Normative Services 32
Mountain View 47, Lovell 0
Pinedale 32, Kemmerer 14
Rock Springs 22, Casper Kelly Walsh 3
Rocky Mountain 29, Newcastle 13
Saratoga 65, Lingle-Fort Laramie 54
Southeast 21, Pine Bluffs 9
Star Valley 49, Riverton 7
Thunder Basin 37, Sheridan 30
Upton-Sundance 38, Tongue River 0
Wheatland 35, Glenrock 34
