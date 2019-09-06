High School Football Scores

Nebraska
Adams Central 42, Milford 14
Alma 48, Northern Valley, Kan. 0
Anselmo-Merna 56, Mullen 36
Aquinas 14, Norfolk Catholic 3
Arcadia-Loup City 76, Shelton 36
Archbishop Bergan 31, Crofton 13
Ashland-Greenwood 28, Platteview 7
Aurora 45, Kearney Catholic 10
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 52, Ponca 12
Battle Creek 41, Twin River 18
Bellevue West 63, Bellevue East 0
Beloit, Kan. 36, Fairbury 27
Bertrand 44, Amherst 36
Bishop Neumann 40, Lincoln Lutheran 6
Bloomfield 56, St. Mary’s 26
Blue Hill 20, Diller-Odell 16
Boys Town 27, West Point-Beemer 0
Bridgeport 34, Wood River 0
Broken Bow 24, Minden 14
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Elmwood-Murdock 20
Burwell 48, West Holt 21
CWC-Ewing 62, Wausa 32
Cambridge 74, Ravenna 40
Centennial 35, Malcolm 12
Central Valley 76, Giltner 30
Chadron 32, Alliance 13
Chase County 35, North Platte St. Patrick’s 28
Cody-Kilgore 72, Arthur County 34
Columbus 40, North Platte 14
Columbus Lakeview 42, Douglas County West 0
Columbus Scotus 41, Central City 27
Crawford 46, Potter-Dix 12
Creek Valley 42, Hay Springs 19
Creighton 40, Clearwater/Orchard 0
Cross County 78, Palmer 28
David City 37, Syracuse 7
Doniphan-Trumbull 72, Centura 24
Dorchester 56, St. Edward 19
Dundy County-Stratton 82, Wauneta-Palisade 34
Elgin Public/Pope John 46, Winside 8
Elkhorn 23, Norfolk 14
Elkhorn Mount Michael 34, Omaha Gross Catholic 28
Elkhorn South 42, Millard North 14
Elm Creek 59, Arapahoe 8
Elwood 14, Medicine Valley 6
Falls City 27, Raymond Central 23
Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Lawrence-Nelson 26
Fillmore Central 28, Holdrege 21
Fort Calhoun 20, Auburn 13
Fremont 46, Omaha Benson 12
Fullerton 34, Osceola-High Plains 16
Garden County 54, Bayard 9
Gothenburg 21, Cozad 6
Grand Island 47, Lincoln High 7
Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Superior 26
Grand Island Northwest 20, McCook 3
Hartington-Newcastle 52, Niobrara/Verdigre 7
Harvard 67, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 13
Hastings St. Cecilia 42, Freeman 7
Heartland 46, Weeping Water 34
Heartland Lutheran 66, Spalding Academy 63
Hershey 28, Gibbon 16
Hitchcock County 46, Rawlins County, Kan. 0
Howells/Dodge 40, Guardian Angels 6
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 26, Meridian 16
Humphrey St. Francis 50, Wynot 6
Johnson County Central 38, Louisville 13
Johnson-Brock 44, Mead 0
Kearney 47, Lincoln North Star 0
Kenesaw 18, Overton 6
Lexington 46, Schuyler 10
Lincoln East 41, Lincoln Northeast 7
Lincoln Southeast 28, Lincoln Southwest 0
Lutheran High Northeast 55, Winnebago 22
Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Silver Lake 0
McCool Junction 52, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 41
McPherson County/Stapleton 57, Hyannis 20
Millard West 24, Omaha Burke 7
Nebraska Christian 60, Nebraska Lutheran 20
Nebraska City Lourdes 44, Tri County 20
Neligh-Oakdale 70, Ainsworth 36
Norris 35, Crete 14
North Bend Central 34, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 6
North Central 30, Ansley-Litchfield 18
Oakland-Craig 50, Hartington Cedar Catholic 13
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 56, Cedar Bluffs 14
Omaha Concordia 41, Lincoln Christian 33
Omaha Creighton Prep 24, Omaha Central 20
Omaha North 56, Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 42, Omaha Roncalli 34
Omaha South 61, Omaha Bryan 6
Omaha Westside 48, Papillion-LaVista 14
Ord 27, Boone Central/Newman Grove 20
Palmyra 25, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 22
Papillion-LaVista South 24, Gretna 7
Parkview Christian 46, Omaha Christian Academy 36
Pawnee City 64, Southern 6
Perkins County 20, Southwest 16
Pierce 64, Arlington 0
Plainview 50, Randolph 24
Plattsmouth 34, Beatrice 18
Pleasanton 33, Axtell 8
Ralston 49, South Sioux City 7
Red Cloud 56, Lewiston 20
Riverside 38, Twin Loup 20
Sandhills/Thedford 72, Loomis 22
Santee 51, Hampton 38
Scottsbluff 47, Hastings 12
Seward 28, Gering 6
Shelby/Rising City 44, Sandy Creek 6
Sidney 47, Gordon/Rushville 19
Sioux County 48, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 26
South Loup 35, Hemingford 0
St. Paul 38, Southern Valley 0
Stanton 22, Tekamah-Herman 6
Sterling 59, Walthill 0
Stuart 30, Boyd County 14
Sutton 16, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Valentine 39, Ogallala 13
Wahoo 70, Nebraska City 7
Waverly 34, Bennington 20
Wayne 27, O’Neill 13
Wisner-Pilger 20, East Butler 14
York 14, Blair 0
Yutan 56, Conestoga 14
Wyoming
Bear Lake, Idaho 13, Jackson Hole 7
Big Horn 40, Thermopolis 27
Big Piney 47, Shoshoni 0
Casper Natrona 47, Campbell County 28
Cheyenne East 55, Casper Kelly Walsh 0
Lyman 20, Pinedale 12
Mountain View 41, Cokeville 0
Powell 24, Worland 7
Rawlins 19, Evanston 14
Riverside 72, Normative Services 34
Rock Springs 40, Laramie 7
Rocky Mountain 27, Greybull 18
Star Valley 28, Blackfoot, Idaho 14
Thunder Basin 72, Cheyenne South 0
Upton-Sundance 31, Lusk 14
Wheatland 41, Newcastle 20
Yuma, Colo. 44, Pine Bluffs 3
