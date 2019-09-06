High School Football Scores

Nebraska

Adams Central 42, Milford 14

Alma 48, Northern Valley, Kan. 0

Anselmo-Merna 56, Mullen 36

Aquinas 14, Norfolk Catholic 3

Arcadia-Loup City 76, Shelton 36

Archbishop Bergan 31, Crofton 13

Ashland-Greenwood 28, Platteview 7

Aurora 45, Kearney Catholic 10

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 52, Ponca 12

Battle Creek 41, Twin River 18

Bellevue West 63, Bellevue East 0

Beloit, Kan. 36, Fairbury 27

Bertrand 44, Amherst 36

Bishop Neumann 40, Lincoln Lutheran 6

Bloomfield 56, St. Mary’s 26

Blue Hill 20, Diller-Odell 16

Boys Town 27, West Point-Beemer 0

Bridgeport 34, Wood River 0

Broken Bow 24, Minden 14

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Elmwood-Murdock 20

Burwell 48, West Holt 21

CWC-Ewing 62, Wausa 32

Cambridge 74, Ravenna 40

Centennial 35, Malcolm 12

Central Valley 76, Giltner 30

Chadron 32, Alliance 13

Chase County 35, North Platte St. Patrick’s 28

Cody-Kilgore 72, Arthur County 34

Columbus 40, North Platte 14

Columbus Lakeview 42, Douglas County West 0

Columbus Scotus 41, Central City 27

Crawford 46, Potter-Dix 12

Creek Valley 42, Hay Springs 19

Creighton 40, Clearwater/Orchard 0

Cross County 78, Palmer 28

David City 37, Syracuse 7

Doniphan-Trumbull 72, Centura 24

Dorchester 56, St. Edward 19

Dundy County-Stratton 82, Wauneta-Palisade 34

Elgin Public/Pope John 46, Winside 8

Elkhorn 23, Norfolk 14

Elkhorn Mount Michael 34, Omaha Gross Catholic 28

Elkhorn South 42, Millard North 14

Elm Creek 59, Arapahoe 8

Elwood 14, Medicine Valley 6

Falls City 27, Raymond Central 23

Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Lawrence-Nelson 26

Fillmore Central 28, Holdrege 21

Fort Calhoun 20, Auburn 13

Fremont 46, Omaha Benson 12

Fullerton 34, Osceola-High Plains 16

Garden County 54, Bayard 9

Gothenburg 21, Cozad 6

Grand Island 47, Lincoln High 7

Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Superior 26

Grand Island Northwest 20, McCook 3

Hartington-Newcastle 52, Niobrara/Verdigre 7

Harvard 67, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 13

Hastings St. Cecilia 42, Freeman 7

Heartland 46, Weeping Water 34

Heartland Lutheran 66, Spalding Academy 63

Hershey 28, Gibbon 16

Hitchcock County 46, Rawlins County, Kan. 0

Howells/Dodge 40, Guardian Angels 6

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 26, Meridian 16

Humphrey St. Francis 50, Wynot 6

Johnson County Central 38, Louisville 13

Johnson-Brock 44, Mead 0

Kearney 47, Lincoln North Star 0

Kenesaw 18, Overton 6

Lexington 46, Schuyler 10

Lincoln East 41, Lincoln Northeast 7

Lincoln Southeast 28, Lincoln Southwest 0

Lutheran High Northeast 55, Winnebago 22

Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Silver Lake 0

McCool Junction 52, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 41

McPherson County/Stapleton 57, Hyannis 20

Millard West 24, Omaha Burke 7

Nebraska Christian 60, Nebraska Lutheran 20

Nebraska City Lourdes 44, Tri County 20

Neligh-Oakdale 70, Ainsworth 36

Norris 35, Crete 14

North Bend Central 34, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 6

North Central 30, Ansley-Litchfield 18

Oakland-Craig 50, Hartington Cedar Catholic 13

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 56, Cedar Bluffs 14

Omaha Concordia 41, Lincoln Christian 33

Omaha Creighton Prep 24, Omaha Central 20

Omaha North 56, Omaha Northwest 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 42, Omaha Roncalli 34

Omaha South 61, Omaha Bryan 6

Omaha Westside 48, Papillion-LaVista 14

Ord 27, Boone Central/Newman Grove 20

Palmyra 25, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 22

Papillion-LaVista South 24, Gretna 7

Parkview Christian 46, Omaha Christian Academy 36

Pawnee City 64, Southern 6

Perkins County 20, Southwest 16

Pierce 64, Arlington 0

Plainview 50, Randolph 24

Plattsmouth 34, Beatrice 18

Pleasanton 33, Axtell 8

Ralston 49, South Sioux City 7

Red Cloud 56, Lewiston 20

Riverside 38, Twin Loup 20

Sandhills/Thedford 72, Loomis 22

Santee 51, Hampton 38

Scottsbluff 47, Hastings 12

Seward 28, Gering 6

Shelby/Rising City 44, Sandy Creek 6

Sidney 47, Gordon/Rushville 19

Sioux County 48, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 26

South Loup 35, Hemingford 0

St. Paul 38, Southern Valley 0

Stanton 22, Tekamah-Herman 6

Sterling 59, Walthill 0

Stuart 30, Boyd County 14

Sutton 16, Wilber-Clatonia 0

Valentine 39, Ogallala 13

Wahoo 70, Nebraska City 7

Waverly 34, Bennington 20

Wayne 27, O’Neill 13

Wisner-Pilger 20, East Butler 14

York 14, Blair 0

Yutan 56, Conestoga 14

Wyoming

Bear Lake, Idaho 13, Jackson Hole 7

Big Horn 40, Thermopolis 27

Big Piney 47, Shoshoni 0

Casper Natrona 47, Campbell County 28

Cheyenne East 55, Casper Kelly Walsh 0

Lyman 20, Pinedale 12

Mountain View 41, Cokeville 0

Powell 24, Worland 7

Rawlins 19, Evanston 14

Riverside 72, Normative Services 34

Rock Springs 40, Laramie 7

Rocky Mountain 27, Greybull 18

Star Valley 28, Blackfoot, Idaho 14

Thunder Basin 72, Cheyenne South 0

Upton-Sundance 31, Lusk 14

Wheatland 41, Newcastle 20

Yuma, Colo. 44, Pine Bluffs 3

