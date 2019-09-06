High School Volleyball Summaries

Bridgeport holds off Kimball in five sets
KIMBALL — Ruthie Loomis-Goltl put down 19 kills to help power the Bridgeport volleyball team to a 25-15, 25-15, 16-25, 23-25, 15-13 victory over Kimball on Thursday night in Kimball.
The win was the first of the season for the Bulldogs (1-2).
Natalie Keenan-Vergil also finished the match with a double-digit kill total with 11. Evy Loomis-Goltl added eight kills and Karlie Deaver finished with four. Sydney Nein dished out 41 assists from her setter’s position.
Bridgeport enjoyed a solid performance at the service line as the Bulldogs totaled 14 aces. Deaver, Keenan-Vergil, and Falen Jeffries each fired in three aces. Nein and Paige Schmunk added two each.
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl also led Bridgeport defensively with 24 digs. Nein followed with 20. Evy Loomis-Goltl finished with a team-high five total blocks.
Kimball was led in serving by Megan Spicer and Sydney Biesecker with 10 points each. Spicer handed out a team-high 16 assists for the Longhorns. Jenna Greenwood led Kimball in hitting with 11 kills. Biesecker added eight.
The Longhorns were led defensively by Biesecker with 19 digs.
Chadron improves to 3-0
GORDON — The Chadron volleyball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 25-15, 25-20, 25-15 sweep of Gordon-Rushville on Thursday night in Gordon.
Chadron has yet to drop a set through three matches.
Allie Ferguson led the Cardinals in hitting against the Mustangs with 13 kills. Anika Burke added seven and Shea Bailey had six. Ferguson also served a team-high three aces. Tyleigh Strotheide handed out 30 set assists.
Strotheide also paced Chadron defensively with 14 digs. Bailey and Jacey Garrett both followed with 13 digs each. Olivia Reed finished the match with a team-high three total blocks for the Cardinals.
Mitchell evens record
HEMINGFORD — Marjie Schmitt’s double-double of 12 points and 22 set assists helped power the Mitchell volleyball team to a 25-15, 25-13, 25-8 sweep of Hemingford on Thursday night in Hemingford.
The win evened the Tigers’ season record at 2-2 heading into Saturday’s Western Trails Conference Tournament in Hemingford.
Mitchell enjoyed solid serving in Thursday’s win over the Bobcats. In addition to Schmitt’s team-leading total, Lyndsey Walters and Avery Hobbs both served 10 points. Josie Jenkins followed with seven. Schmitt also led the Tigers with three aces. Walters and Jenkins added two each.
Quincey Johnson powered Mitchell’s offensive attack with nine kills. Jenkins followed with seven. Johnson and Kailey Townsend both recorded two ace blocks.
Schmitt finished with a team-high five digs defensively. Hobbs, Jenkins, Walters, and Jayden Kanno all added four digs each.
