Area teams begin fall practice Aug 17, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Subscribe for 14¢ / day Scottsbluff High School volleyball players listen to new head coach Leslie Foral during a practice on Wednesday afternoon. Foral and the Bearcats will open their season at Chadron on Sept. 3. MARK REIN/Star-Herald Gering’s Hunter Walker returns a shot during the first day of tennis practice on Monday at Gering High School. MARK REIN/Star-Herald Gering’s Gavin Nuss kicks during a football practice on Monday afternoon at Gering High School. The Bulldogs will host Grand Island Northwest in their season opener on Aug. 30. MARK REIN/Star-Herald Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Area high school sports teams have begun practicing in preparation for their upcoming fall seasons. Look to starherald.com for local scores during the fall sports season. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Team High School Area Sport Score Season Fall In Case You Missed It +3 High School Area teams begin fall practice Sports Bearcat softball team looking to take step forward +14 Sports Photos: Scottsbluff Softball Practice 8-14 Sports Alliance volleyball team aiming to stay the course despite loss of key players Recommended for you TRENDING NOW Panhandle Baseball Conference honors Bearcats loaded for another run at the top Pioneers, Big Sticks to play third game to decide Expedition League title Bearcat softball team looking to take step forward Alliance volleyball team aiming to stay the course despite loss of key players promotion College Bound July 2019 promotion Old West Balloon Fest promotion TV Week promotion College Bound 2019 More Latest Local Offers Ferguson Agency, Inc. We offer the best rates on all Tile floors, custom showers, inlays, vinyl planks hardwood, laminate, carpet Nemnich Automotive Automotive Repair, Storage & Performance modifications 308-631-5551 Contests & Events Star-Herald's Biggest Fish Contest