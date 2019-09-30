ALLIANCE — With postseason play just a week away, the Scottsbluff girls golf team looks to be rounding into form at just the right time.
The Bearcats fired a season-low 327 to capture the championship at a chilly and windy Alliance Invitational on Monday at Skyview Golf Course.
Paced by individual champion Emily Krzyzanowski, who carded a career-low 71, Scottsbluff finished on top of the field by 12 strokes.
“That’s a pretty good score,” Scottsbluff head coach Brock Ehler said. “The girls are happy. We’ve been practicing them hard and we just want to keep trying to get better.”
The Bearcats extended their streak of finishing either first or second with the winning result.
For Krzyzanowski, it marked her second title of the season. She shot nine-hole scores of 36 and 35 to finish four shots ahead of Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer, who placed second with a 75. Krzyzanowski and Schlaepfer were the two lone golfers to break 80.
Joining Krzyzanowski as top-10 medalists for Scottsbluff were Halle Shaddick in third with a career-low 83, Anna Kelley in fourth with an 86 and Carson Hauschild in eighth with an 87. Also for the Bearcats, Lehla Ehler finished with a season-best round of 92.
“I thought everyone played pretty good,” coach Ehler said. “My expectations are high for these girls and they have high expectations for themselves.”
Schlaepfer powered Gering to a second-place finish. The Bulldogs carded a 339.
Joining Schlaepfer as top-10 medalists for Gering were Ali Boswell in fifth with an 86, Kelsey Le in seventh with an 87, and Avery Mitchell in 10th with a 91. Also for the Bulldogs, Tayber Meyer finished with a 97.
Chadron’s Maddi Pelton medaled in sixth with an 87 and Mitchell’s Jacque Bowles placed ninth with a 91.
The Class B, District 4 Tournament will be held Monday in Ogallala. The top three teams and top 10 individuals will qualify for the state tournament.
Before turning their attention to districts, Scottsbluff and Gering will close out the regular season competing in the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.
Ehler hopes to see continued improvement from the Bearcats.
“We want to peak at the end of the season,” he said. “We keep getting better and I think we’re coming around at the right time.
Alliance Invite
Division I
Team Scoring
1, Scottsbluff, 327. 2, Gering, 339. 3, Sidney, 401. 4, Ogallala, 405. 5, Mitchell, 407. 6, Alliance, 427. 7, Chadron, 429.
Individual Top 10
1, Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 71. 2, Madi Schlaepfer, Gering, 75. 3, Halle Shaddick, Scottsbluff, 83. 4, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 86. 5, Ali Boswell, Gering, 86. 6, Maddi Pelton, Chadron, 87. 7, Kelsey Le, Gering, 87. 8, Carson Hauschild, Scottsbluff, 87. 9, Jacque Bowles, Mitchell, 91. 10, Avery Mitchell, Gering, 91.
Individual Team Scoring
Alliance - Regan Lambert, 105; Morgan Young, 106; Julia Wilson, 102; Sydney Allard, 114; Kaylie Bolinger, 124. Chadron - Maddi Pelton, 87; Maralee Rischling, 109; Elizabeth Harrison, 115; Jackson Smith, 118; Raeleigh Bridges, 120. Gering - Madi Schlaepfer, 75; Ali Boswell, 86; Avery Mitchell, 91; Kelsey Le, 87; Tayber Meyer, 97. Mitchell - Brooklyn Briggs, 93; Jacque Bowles, 91; Lexi Schledewitz, 111; Martina Cardona, 112; Marissa Cardona, 131. Scottsbluff - Emily Krzyzanowski, 71; Anna Kelley, 86; Carson Hauschild, 87; Halle Shaddick, 83; Lehla Ehler, 92. Sidney - Ashlee Ringleman, 99; Amanda Beier, 97; Karsyn Huck, 101; McKenzie Moore, 104; Julia Siqueira, 112.
Division II
Team Scoring
1, Scottsbluff JV, 395. 2, Bridgeport, 490. 3, Chadron JV, 553.
Individual Top 10
1, Livy Hilyard, Scottsbluff, 96. 2, Hanna Abrams, Scottsbluff, 98. 3, Tanyr Sornson, Scottsbluff, 100. 4, Haley Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 101. 5, Ashley Lecher, Bridgeport, 106. 6, Shelby Hurlburt, Gordon-Rushville, 113. 7, Jaecee Drapal, Sidney, 113. 8, Elle McColley, Gering, 114. 9, Ashley Estrada, Bridgeport, 117. 10, Abby Bruns, Gordon-Rushville, 118.
