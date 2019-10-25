BRIDGEPORT — A long and grueling regular season came to a close for the Gering and Bridgeport volleyball teams on Thursday night at Bridgeport High School.
Gering will take a little extra momentum into next week’s postseason after sweeping the home-standing Bulldogs by scores of 25-13, 25-18, 25-11.
The Class B Bulldogs benefitted from a solid hitting attack and a defensive effort that forced Bridgeport’s hitters to make extra swings for potential points. In the end, most of those extended rallies following impressive digs went in Gering’s favor.
Gering’s ability to keep points alive with stellar defensive play again this season is something Bulldog head coach Amanda Cochran praised once again on Thursday.
“That’s kind of been our bread and butter all year,” Cochran said. “Tonight we had a couple of balls that we should have had up. The girls heard about it and corrected it the next time. We just want all-out effort across the board.”
Gering built a big lead early and cruised to the win in the opening set.
It looked like it would be a repeat performance in the second set as the visiting Bulldogs gained the early advantage. However, Bridgeport managed to close within just three points at 13-10 thanks to a pair of kills from Evy Loomis-Goltl.
Following a timeout by Cochran, Gering responded to extend its lead back up to seven on back-to-back kills from Elli Winkler. Gering was never threatened the remainder of the set.
Gering flexed its muscles early in set three and controlled play throughout to close out the sweep.
Winkler led all hitters in the match with 13 kills. Maddie Ray followed with eight for Gering and Carleigh Pszanka added five.
“I was pleased with our girls in the front row,” Cochran said. “I thought they swung away and attacked pretty well.”
Macey Boggs dished out 30 assists from her setter’s position to power Gering’s offense. Boggs and Kennie McFarland led the Bulldogs from the service line with three aces each.
Senior libero Zoee Smith finished the match with a team-high 14 digs for Gering. Winkler followed with seven digs.
Evy Loomis-Goltl led Bridgeport in hitting with eight kills. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl followed with six and Karlie Deaver added four.
Sydney Nein handed out 18 assists from her setter’s spot. Natalie Keenan-Vergil served a team-high two aces for Bridgeport.
Deaver and Keenan-Vergil led Bridgeport defensively with 10 digs each. Nein added nine.
Both Gering (15-21) and Bridgeport (15-15) will compete in sub-district tournament action next week.
Bridgeport will be the top seed for the C2-12 sub-district, which will be played Monday and Tuesday at Scottsbluff High School. The Bulldogs will face Hemingford in the semifinal round on Monday at 5 p.m. Morrill and Bayard will tangle in Monday’s other semifinal at 6:30 p.m. The semifinal winners will play for the championship on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Gering will be the No. 3 seed for the B-8 sub-district, which will be contested Tuesday and Wednesday at Sidney High School. The Bulldogs will face Alliance in the semifinals on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Top-seeded Sidney will battle Scottsbluff in the first semifinal on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The semifinal winners will play for the title on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Cochran said the tournament will be an important one for every team hoping to continue their season for as long as possible.
“We have a weekend off, which is much needed,” she said. “We need to be 100 percent healthy and focused on that game. It’s a big game for both teams.”
