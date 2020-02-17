Gering wrestling team chasing state title

By Jeff Van Patten
Star-Herald
Fresh off their Class B, District 4 championship, the Gering wrestling team will begin their quest for the state title on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the CHI Center in Omaha.
At 106 pounds, Gering’s Marquel Maldonado, who is 16-16 on the season, will face Adams Central’s Tristen Obermiller, the No. 1 seed with a season record of 37-6.
On the other side of the 106 pound bracket is Chadron’s Paige Denke (30-12), who took second in the B-4 Sub-district meet, takes on O’Neill’s Joseph Yates (19-10).
Returning 106-pound state champion Quinton Chavez will seek the 113-pound title. Chavez also has a third place finish on his resume. Chavez (39-3) faces West Point-Beemer’s Jamison Evert in the first round.
Paul Ruff (35-4), who took fifth at 120 pounds last year while wrestling for Alliance, faces Bennington’s Hunter Anderson in the first round. On the other side of the bracket is Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia (36-9), a two-time state champion. It will be Garcia and Ruff’s fourth meeting of the season should they meet in the title match. Ruff holds the 2-1 edge going into the tournament.
At 126 pounds, Tyler Nagel (32-12) will seek his third state medal having finished sixth in 2019 at 120 pounds and second in 2018 at 106 pounds while wrestling for Morrill. Nagel, the No. 1 seed, will face Norris’ Caden Eggleston (28-15) in the first round.
The Bulldogs’ Nate Murillo is looking to bring home more state hardware after medaling in 2017. While wrestling at Morrill, Murillo finished fifth at 106 pounds.
Murillo (35-10) wrestles York’s Oren Krumrei (37-13) in his first match at the tournament.
On the other side of the bracket is Sidney’s Jacob Peckham (34-10). Peckham wrestles Blair’s Brody Karls (15-4). Alliance’s Jaxon Minnick (34-14) takes on Plainview’s Nick Demonte (36-12).
Gering’s Nate Rocheleau (44-4) is looking for his first gold medal after taking fourth place in 2019 and fifth in 2018. Rocheleau’s first opponent will be Auburn’s Trenton Ford (36-7). Sidney’s Paul Houser (35-18) and Alliance’s Asa Johnson (40-11) will also represent the Panhandle in that bracket. Houser faces Joel Lemburg of Columbus Lakeview and Johnson will wrestle Bennington’s Robert Greenwood (30-15).
At 160, Gering sophomore Jacob Awiszus (36-8) will seek his first state medal. Awiszus takes on Chase Cotton (17-8), of York.
After Garcia, Scottsbluff has two other wrestlers competing in the state tournament. Fresh off his second place finish in the sub-district tournament, Mychaia Moss (30-14) faces North Platte’s Austin Colley, and the 285-pound B-4 Sub-district champion Trayton Travnicek (37-8) faces West Point-Beemer’s David Garcia (35-17)
Class B — First Round (9:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20)
106 — Marquel Maldonado, Gering vs. Tristen Obermiller, Adams Central
Paige Denke, Chadron vs. Josephy Yates, O’Neill
113 — Quinton Chavez, Gering vs. Jamison Evert, West Point-Beemer
Austin Munier, Sidney vs. Braiden Kort, Adams Central
120 — Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff vs. Kevin Dominguez, Columbus Lakeview
Paul Ruff, Gering vs. Hunter Anderson, Bennington
126 — Tyler Nagel, Gering vs Caden Eggleson, Norris
132 — Nathaniel Murillo, Gering vs. Oren Krumrei, York
Jacob Peckham, Sidney vs. Brody Karls, Blair
Jaxon Minnick, Sidney vs Nick Demonte, Plainview
138 — Nate Rocheleau, Gering vs. Treton Ford, Auburn
Paul Houser, Sidney vs. Joel Lemburg, Columbus Lakeview
Asa Johnson, Alliance vs. Robert Greenwood, Bennington
145 — Daniel Wellnitz, Chadron vs. Garrett Johnson, Platteview
152 — Mychaia Moss, Scottsbluff vs. Austin Colley, North Platte
160 — Jacob Awiszus, Gering vs. Chase Cotton, York
170 — Brady Robb, Sidney vs. Bradon Kabourek, Omaha Gross Catholic
182 — Dietrich Lecher, Sidney vs. Kaden Lyons, York
195 — Matthew Escamilla, Alliance vs. Zach Ellingson, Seward
220 — Nathan Horfrock, Sidney vs. Garrett Menke, Bennington
Isaiah Beye, Chadron vs. Dylan Meyer, Norris
285 — Hayden Hofrock, Sidney vs. David Hernandez, Ralston
Trayton Travnicek, Scottsbluff vs. David Garcia, West Point-Beemer
Class C — First Round (9:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20)
106 — TC Hughson, Mitchell vs. Ashton Johnson, Twin River
113 — Casey Benavides, Bridgeport vs. Zander Kavan, Aquinas Catholic
120 — Chance Cooper, Bridgeport vs. Dylan Ancheta, Wood River
138 — Damien Bell, Bridgeport vs. Cameron Graham, Chase County
Kadin Perez, Mitchell vs. Seth Fairbanks, Bishop Neumann
145 — Trevor Widener, Bridgeport vs. Ben Alberts, Grand Island Central Catholic
152 — Steven Menke, Bridgeport vs. Nolan Eller, Aquinas Catholic
170 — Josh Warren, Bridgeport vs. Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan
195 — Nicholas Coley, Mitchell vs. Hunter Thonen, Conestoga
220 — Nathan Coley, Mitchell vs. Peyton Cone, Archbishop Bergan
Class D — First Round (4 p.m., Thursday,
Feb. 20)
106 — Matthew Johnson, Kimball vs. Lane Bohac, East Butler
113 — Creel Webber, Hemingford vs. Logan Peterson, South Loup
Gabe Kohel, Morrill vs. Jesse Sauceda, Shelton
120 — Daniel Kohel, Morrill vs. Tristan Smith, Elkhorn Valley
126 — Brenton Abbott, Leyton vs. Adam Miller, Elkhorn Valley
Connor Cluff, Kimball vs. Brennner McLaughlin, Thayer Central
132 — Hunter Kildow, Bayard vs. Ruger Reimers, Palmer
Carter Buchheit, Hemingford vs. Ryan Payne, Centennial
138 — Dennis Vogl, Crawford vs. Luke Henn, Elgin Public/Pope John
Trey Schindler, Kimball vs. Nate Christiansen, Plainview
Luke Honstein, Hemingford vs. Connor Sonderup, Fullerton
Beau Lake, Bayard vs. Austin Rudolf, Neligh-Oakdale
145 — Colton Holthus, Garden County vs. Jack Baptista, Friend
152 — Riley Holthus, Garden County vs. Jason Burch, Weeping Water
Isaiah Bryner, Hemingford vs. Castory Ruyle, Shelton
Christian Leonard, Bayard vs. Hunter Gress, High Plains Community
Kolby Welling, Crawford vs. Elijah Green, Nebraska Christian
160 — Haydon Olds, Minatare vs. Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge
Tyler Coleman, Hemingford vs. Tyson Rodewald, Centennial
170 — Rope Anders, Crawford vs. Alizae Mejia, Plainview
Alex Neefe, Hemingford vs. Alex Gideon, Burwell
182 — Dallas Miller, Garden County vs. Daylan Russell, Alma
195 — Jake Sellman, Hemingford vs. James Hargett, Southern Valley
285 — Tony Gonzales, Minatare vs. Karter Moore, Ansley-Litchfield
Ceasar Garduno, Minatare vs. Brendon Hall, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Stephen Bateman, Kimball vs. Marcus Cave, Weeping Water
