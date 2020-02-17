Gering wrestling team chasing state title

Gering's Tyler Nagel wrestles Holdrege's Brandon Carpenter in the second round of the Class B, District 4 tournament on Friday, Feb. 14 at WNCC's Cougar Palace.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

By Jeff Van Patten

Star-Herald

Fresh off their Class B, District 4 championship, the Gering wrestling team will begin their quest for the state title on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the CHI Center in Omaha.

At 106 pounds, Gering’s Marquel Maldonado, who is 16-16 on the season, will face Adams Central’s Tristen Obermiller, the No. 1 seed with a season record of 37-6.

On the other side of the 106 pound bracket is Chadron’s Paige Denke (30-12), who took second in the B-4 Sub-district meet, takes on O’Neill’s Joseph Yates (19-10).

Returning 106-pound state champion Quinton Chavez will seek the 113-pound title. Chavez also has a third place finish on his resume. Chavez (39-3) faces West Point-Beemer’s Jamison Evert in the first round.

Paul Ruff (35-4), who took fifth at 120 pounds last year while wrestling for Alliance, faces Bennington’s Hunter Anderson in the first round. On the other side of the bracket is Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia (36-9), a two-time state champion. It will be Garcia and Ruff’s fourth meeting of the season should they meet in the title match. Ruff holds the 2-1 edge going into the tournament.

At 126 pounds, Tyler Nagel (32-12) will seek his third state medal having finished sixth in 2019 at 120 pounds and second in 2018 at 106 pounds while wrestling for Morrill. Nagel, the No. 1 seed, will face Norris’ Caden Eggleston (28-15) in the first round.

The Bulldogs’ Nate Murillo is looking to bring home more state hardware after medaling in 2017. While wrestling at Morrill, Murillo finished fifth at 106 pounds.

Murillo (35-10) wrestles York’s Oren Krumrei (37-13) in his first match at the tournament.

On the other side of the bracket is Sidney’s Jacob Peckham (34-10). Peckham wrestles Blair’s Brody Karls (15-4). Alliance’s Jaxon Minnick (34-14) takes on Plainview’s Nick Demonte (36-12).

Gering’s Nate Rocheleau (44-4) is looking for his first gold medal after taking fourth place in 2019 and fifth in 2018. Rocheleau’s first opponent will be Auburn’s Trenton Ford (36-7). Sidney’s Paul Houser (35-18) and Alliance’s Asa Johnson (40-11) will also represent the Panhandle in that bracket. Houser faces Joel Lemburg of Columbus Lakeview and Johnson will wrestle Bennington’s Robert Greenwood (30-15).

At 160, Gering sophomore Jacob Awiszus (36-8) will seek his first state medal. Awiszus takes on Chase Cotton (17-8), of York.

After Garcia, Scottsbluff has two other wrestlers competing in the state tournament. Fresh off his second place finish in the sub-district tournament, Mychaia Moss (30-14) faces North Platte’s Austin Colley, and the 285-pound B-4 Sub-district champion Trayton Travnicek (37-8) faces West Point-Beemer’s David Garcia (35-17)

Class B — First Round (9:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20)

106 — Marquel Maldonado, Gering vs. Tristen Obermiller, Adams Central

Paige Denke, Chadron vs. Josephy Yates, O’Neill

113 — Quinton Chavez, Gering vs. Jamison Evert, West Point-Beemer

Austin Munier, Sidney vs. Braiden Kort, Adams Central

120 — Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff vs. Kevin Dominguez, Columbus Lakeview

Paul Ruff, Gering vs. Hunter Anderson, Bennington

126 — Tyler Nagel, Gering vs Caden Eggleson, Norris

132 — Nathaniel Murillo, Gering vs. Oren Krumrei, York

Jacob Peckham, Sidney vs. Brody Karls, Blair

Jaxon Minnick, Sidney vs Nick Demonte, Plainview

138 — Nate Rocheleau, Gering vs. Treton Ford, Auburn

Paul Houser, Sidney vs. Joel Lemburg, Columbus Lakeview

Asa Johnson, Alliance vs. Robert Greenwood, Bennington

145 — Daniel Wellnitz, Chadron vs. Garrett Johnson, Platteview

152 — Mychaia Moss, Scottsbluff vs. Austin Colley, North Platte

160 — Jacob Awiszus, Gering vs. Chase Cotton, York

170 — Brady Robb, Sidney vs. Bradon Kabourek, Omaha Gross Catholic

182 — Dietrich Lecher, Sidney vs. Kaden Lyons, York

195 — Matthew Escamilla, Alliance vs. Zach Ellingson, Seward

220 — Nathan Horfrock, Sidney vs. Garrett Menke, Bennington

Isaiah Beye, Chadron vs. Dylan Meyer, Norris

285 — Hayden Hofrock, Sidney vs. David Hernandez, Ralston

Trayton Travnicek, Scottsbluff vs. David Garcia, West Point-Beemer

Class C — First Round (9:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20)

106 — TC Hughson, Mitchell vs. Ashton Johnson, Twin River

113 — Casey Benavides, Bridgeport vs. Zander Kavan, Aquinas Catholic

120 — Chance Cooper, Bridgeport vs. Dylan Ancheta, Wood River

138 — Damien Bell, Bridgeport vs. Cameron Graham, Chase County

Kadin Perez, Mitchell vs. Seth Fairbanks, Bishop Neumann

145 — Trevor Widener, Bridgeport vs. Ben Alberts, Grand Island Central Catholic

152 — Steven Menke, Bridgeport vs. Nolan Eller, Aquinas Catholic

170 — Josh Warren, Bridgeport vs. Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan

195 — Nicholas Coley, Mitchell vs. Hunter Thonen, Conestoga

220 — Nathan Coley, Mitchell vs. Peyton Cone, Archbishop Bergan

Class D — First Round (4 p.m., Thursday,

Feb. 20)

106 — Matthew Johnson, Kimball vs. Lane Bohac, East Butler

113 — Creel Webber, Hemingford vs. Logan Peterson, South Loup

Gabe Kohel, Morrill vs. Jesse Sauceda, Shelton

120 — Daniel Kohel, Morrill vs. Tristan Smith, Elkhorn Valley

126 — Brenton Abbott, Leyton vs. Adam Miller, Elkhorn Valley

Connor Cluff, Kimball vs. Brennner McLaughlin, Thayer Central

132 — Hunter Kildow, Bayard vs. Ruger Reimers, Palmer

Carter Buchheit, Hemingford vs. Ryan Payne, Centennial

138 — Dennis Vogl, Crawford vs. Luke Henn, Elgin Public/Pope John

Trey Schindler, Kimball vs. Nate Christiansen, Plainview

Luke Honstein, Hemingford vs. Connor Sonderup, Fullerton

Beau Lake, Bayard vs. Austin Rudolf, Neligh-Oakdale

145 — Colton Holthus, Garden County vs. Jack Baptista, Friend

152 — Riley Holthus, Garden County vs. Jason Burch, Weeping Water

Isaiah Bryner, Hemingford vs. Castory Ruyle, Shelton

Christian Leonard, Bayard vs. Hunter Gress, High Plains Community

Kolby Welling, Crawford vs. Elijah Green, Nebraska Christian

160 — Haydon Olds, Minatare vs. Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge

Tyler Coleman, Hemingford vs. Tyson Rodewald, Centennial

170 — Rope Anders, Crawford vs. Alizae Mejia, Plainview

Alex Neefe, Hemingford vs. Alex Gideon, Burwell

182 — Dallas Miller, Garden County vs. Daylan Russell, Alma

195 — Jake Sellman, Hemingford vs. James Hargett, Southern Valley

285 — Tony Gonzales, Minatare vs. Karter Moore, Ansley-Litchfield

Ceasar Garduno, Minatare vs. Brendon Hall, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Stephen Bateman, Kimball vs. Marcus Cave, Weeping Water

Tags

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9050 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.