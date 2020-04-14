Mitchell’s Michelle Peters is stepping away from coaching volleyball after 23 years and handing is the reins to assistant coach Kaitlin (Luikens) Broussard, who played for Peters in the mid-2000s.
It wasn’t an easy decision for Peters, especially since she had to tell her team last week via a Zoom meeting that she was stepping down and handing the head coaching job to Broussard. Peters, however, will stay on as the track and field coach.
“I am stepping away from coaching volleyball to watch my youngest child, Cael, play football for the next four years as he will be a freshman on the Mitchell football team next fall,” Peters said. “This was a very hard decision, but after much thought, I feel that it is important that I become a fan in the football stands to support my son and the sport that he loves.”
Peters said she is confident that Broussard will step in with the same knowledge that Peters had.
“I have enjoyed coaching all of my players, and there were many great athletes over the years. I felt like I was lucky enough to coach not only great athletes, but really great kids,” Peters said. “Kaitlin Luikens-Broussard was amongst one of the most respectful and hardest workers that I had the pleasure to coach. She was talented, motivated and disciplined. Kaitlin was always looking out for what was best for her team and her teammates. She was definitely one of those great kids that all coaches wish they could have go through their programs.”
Broussard said she is excited to take move up as head coach after serving as assistant coach for the past seven years.
“I am extremely excited to take over for Michelle. She has been a great mentor and I have valued her leadership throughout the years,” Broussard said. “Michelle has built a great program in Mitchell volleyball and I plan to continue to build off of that. There will be some nerves as there are with any new position, but I feel confident in leading the team. I have had some great guidance through the years.”
During Peters’ tenure as volleyball coach, 18 years as head coach, Peters had a 334-170 overall varsity record, which included eight WTC tourney championships including the last four years and three times as WTC tourney runner-ups.
“I have had many great memories throughout the years,” Peters said. “One my most memorable career moments was winning sub-districts in the fall of 2011 when Mitchell upset Bridgeport and Chadron to move on to the district final against Ogallala.
“My most memorable moment last season was winning the WTC tourney title. It was a great championship match between Mitchell and Gordon-Rushville. Our season record finished at 20-9.”
Peters said she enjoyed coaching against Gordon-Rushville and Bridgeport.
“I have so much respect for Coach Campbell and Coach Rahmig and we have become good friends over the seasons,” she said. “I learned a lot from both of them and these games were always competitive.”
Peters said it was a highlight for her to coach her daughters.
“Getting to coach both of my daughters, Taylor and Jori, was amongst one of the most rewarding parts of my career,” she said. “Getting to be with them as they work hard and excelled on the volleyball court during practice and in games was a privilege that I will always cherish.”
Taylor is now coaching volleyball and track and field in Axtell, while Jori just finished her junior year of basketball at Chadron State College.
Broussard was also a 3-sport athlete at Mitchell and coached by Peters. Broussard, who is married to Dillon, played volleyball, basketball and competed in track and field for two years, graduating in 2008. After Mitchell, Broussard played volleyball at North Platte Community College before finishing her volleyball career at Chadron State.
Broussard accepted a teaching position at Mitchell in 2013 while serving as an assistant coach in volleyball and track and field. She received her masters in curriculum and instruction recently.
When Broussard takes over the reins next fall, she will have plenty of talent to work with.
“I’m excited to see what next year brings, we have quite a few girls returning who have experience,” she said. “They are great kids who are willing to work hard. If the girls put in the work this summer, we will continue to grow and see a successful year.”
Work right now is limited because gyms are closed, and schools are on remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic. Broussard said she is still staying in contact with her team via Zoom meetings and email.
“At this point we have not had our girls doing anything because it would technically be track (and field) season,” she said. “We are hoping that the restrictions of this social distancing will change in May and we can hop into a normal summer. If not, we will do what we can to get the girls in shape. We have had a Zoom meeting already and will continue communicating with them through Zoom and emails. Luckily there are a lot of resources on the internet we would be able to share with the girls; it would take a lot of self-motivation to do it, but it will be clear to us who has been putting the work in and who hasn’t.”
Peters said she is excited to watch her son play football and cheer on the volleyball team next year.
“I am so thankful for getting to coach as long as I have in Mitchell. It is such an amazing place to be with so much support from the athletes, parents, staff, administration and the community,” Peters said. “I look forward to continue coaching track (and field) in the spring. I am also very excited for the future of the volleyball program and look forward to cheering on Coach Broussard. She will be an amazing head coach.”
