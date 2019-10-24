Scottsbluff, Gering teams aiming high at state cross country

Going into Friday’s state cross country meet, the Scottsbluff and Gering girls and boys cross country teams are aiming to put be competitive and turn in some of the top scores in Class B.
Scottsbluff coach Aaron Carrizales said his girls should finish high in the team standings.
“The girls goal is a top three team finish. They have good, high expectations. They bring a lot out of each other. Their training and their performances lately show that they’re a top three team,” Carrizales said.
Carrizales expects his team, Gering and last year’s state champions Omaha Skutt to vie for the top three spots in the team standings at this year’s meet.
“(The girls team has) a lot of momentum going into the state meet. Everyone is running healthy. That’s a really big accomplishment getting to the state meet with all your numbers healthy. They’re excited,” Carrizales said.
Brooke Holzworth has paced the Bearcats all season long. Carrizales said Holzworth has the talent to finish in the top three individually.
“Our goal for her is to be in the top five,” Carrizales said. “Anywhere in there. She has a chance to be first through fifth. It all depends on how she feels (Friday). She’s in great shape.”
Nerves shouldn’t affect Holzworth. This is her third trip to the state meet.
“She’s been on the course a lot. She has a lot of racing experience. She has all that behind her to help her have a great performance this year,” he said. “I think (nerves) really got to her last year. She was one of the favorites going into the state meet last year. She didn’t have her best day. She was just outside medaling. I think she’s coming back this year and proving she belongs in that top five.”
Coach Rick Marez said if his girls team runs well, there’s no reason they can’t be one of the top teams at state.
“We have a lot of stuff that has to happen (to win a state title in the girls meet),” Marez said. “We have to have a perfect race. We have to have the chemistry. The team concept has to really come together for us to do that. I don’t see why we couldn’t be in that mix.”
The Scottsbluff girls team finished second to Gering in the B-4 district competition, but Carrizales said he doesn’t expect that to be a motivator for the girls team going into the meet.
“The district meet is so small with numbers. We lost by eight points, which isn’t a lot. When you get into a larger field, your higher place runners help you out a lot more. So, if you get a one, that’s huge,” Carrizales said. “In the past, like with the boys team. We finished third at state and ended up winning state. It’s funny how that works. At districts the goal is just to qualify. State is where you really go after it hard.”
Marez said the Gering girls team has impressed him all season and their commitment to running has really paid off. He said it is a testament to the team that they are even part of the conversation on top contending teams going into state.
“I think just to have that conversation is pretty impressive, because we have a lot of years where we’re just happy to be there, like we’re just glad we qualified,” he said. “To be able to have that conversation, I think that’s a testament to the girls, in general. They work hard. They run with confidence. They don’t like to lose. They run the best race they can run. Going from not qualifying last year to having that conversation, that is impressive.
“I think we got a shot. Our goal is top three. I’d love to be on the podium, whether it’s 1 or 2 or maybe 3.”
Madi Seiler and Tukker Romey have been stalwarts in the top two spots for the Bulldogs.
“That combination is pretty solid. It’s hard to find a 1-2 combination like that. You’re fortunate to have two girls like that,” Marez said. “Shaylee Payton is a quiet number 3. She’s so smooth. She does her thing every week. She’s an outstanding number 3 three. Those three as a whole are the reason we have a chance Friday.”
In the boys meet, Gering will be paced by Peyton Seiler, who suffered a torn meniscus last spring and is coming off surgery to repair it in August.
“I think he’s going go out there and attack,” Marez said. “His mentality, you can’t top it. He doesn’t really look at a race as I’m going to go out and try to beat other guys. His mentality is I’m gonna run the best I can. I’m going to outrun myself. That’s what you want from a runner. I love the way he’s been competing the last couple weeks.”
The Bulldogs have run more as a team this year, and Marez couldn’t be happier with his team’s performance so far this season. They have been running more for “we” than “me,” Seiler said.
“They developed that on their own at the start of the year,” Marez said. “I explained to them that we don’t have a breakaway runner. We don’t have Xavier (Arrelano). We don’t have Logan (Moravec). But we have what they didn’t have and that’s six solid guys who can come out and run together. If they do that. I can see them top eight at state. We’re shooting for top five. If they run well and they run together, we can do that. It’s hard to beat a team if you can’t put a lot of guys between your runners.”
Scottsbluff’s Kennedy Ronne will be the Bearcats sole competitor in the boys race. Carrizales said he wants him to just run his best race.
“This is his first trip to the state meet. He’s very excited about that. He’s really concentrating on just having a solid race. He’s not set on a certain place. He just wants to be competitive,” he said.
The Class B State Cross County Championships kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at the Kearney Country Club for the girls. The boys Class B state meet starts at 3:30 p.m.
