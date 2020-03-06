History-making Scottsbluff girls basketball team's season comes to an end

LINCOLN — In a tough defensive battle, the Scottsbluff girls basketball team fell 43-26 to Beatrice in the Class B state tournament on Friday, March 6.
For the second night in a row, the Bearcats caused a lot of turnovers, but couldn’t capitalize on the offensive end.
Scottsbluff never scored more than eight points in any of the four quarters, while Beatrice only reached double digits in scoring in the first and fourth.
With so much on the line and the lack of familiarity with the atmosphere surrounding the state tournament, Bollish said it is tough for teams to score. That lack of scoring in the state tournament was on full display in the game prior to Scottsbluff’s game against Beatrice. Crete downed Grand Island Northwest 48-47 in triple overtime. Both teams combined scored just 11 points in all three overtimes.
“I think it’s the exposure to that atmosphere,” Bollish said. “It’s been a while since we’ve been down here in a while and it’s the first time our kids have been exposed to that. That was their goal. That was their driving force with the work they’ve put in over the last few years. They accomplished that, now its something will keep them very hungry.”
Sometimes things just don’t go a team’s way. It’s just unfortunate it came in the state tournament, Bollish said.
“I think the ball bounces a certain way, and tonight it didn’t bounce our way. The shots we took are shots that we’ve made all year. They were shots that we liked. Our defense was effective and we still ran. We had a cold night. That’s what it comes down,” Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said. “I think we got the shots we wanted. I think they did a good job of stopping our penetration. We just had a poor shooting night. That happens.”
Bollish said Beatrice did a good job of crashing the boards.
“I thought we did a nice job (defensively). They only hit a couple shots,” he said. “We struggled rebounding. That was really where we struggled the most. They didn’t score a lot of field goals on their first attempts. It was just a tough rebounding and tough shooting night for us.”
Bollish said this was a good first step for the Scottsbluff girls basketball program. The Bearcats lose just two seniors — Yara Garcia and Aubry Krentz — from the starting rotation. They have a good young core who gained a ton of experience this season, Bollish said.
Krentz and Garcia’s shoes will be hard to fill, but they have sophomore Mariyah Avila and freshman Payton Burda and Sabrina Harsh returning next year. All three saw extensive playing time this season.
“I think our program is very healthy. We are excited to get back in the gym and get back to work. We have to be ready to bounce back and come back to Lincoln,” Bollish said.
Scottsbluff was led in scoring by Krentz, who scored nine points. Yara Garcia had six for the Bearcats.
Carley Leners led Beatrice with 13 points.
Beatrice 12 9 8 14 — 43
Scottsbluff 5 8 5 8 — 26
BEATRICE
Carley Leners 13, Nevaeh Martinez 4, Addie Barnard 6, Olivia Aden 2, Mak Hatcliff 6, Whitney Schwisow 7.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Emma Foote 2, Brady Laucomer 2, Sabrina Harsh 3, Aubry Krentz 9, Yara Garcia 6, Mariyah Avila 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.