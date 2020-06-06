The Hiway 92 Raceway season got underway on Friday, June 6.
The opening night had drivers compete in the Bandoleros, Legends and Late Models classes.
Hiway 92 Raceway was scheduled to race on Saturday, June 7, but was canceled because of a power outage.
