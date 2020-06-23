Hiway 92 Raceway Park hosting two nights of racing

After a week off, action will be hot and heavy at HiWay 92 Raceway Park this weekend with a double dip of action on Friday and Saturday. The Legend cars will be in action both nights along with the other classes.
Friday’s action will begin at 7 p.m. with the Legends, Bandoleros, Super Stocks, Farm Trucks, and the Pure Stock. Saturday’s racing will begin at 6 p.m. with six divisions hitting the track. The divisions included the Bandoleros, Legends, Figure 8s, Colorado Vintage Oval Racers, and the Pure Stock.
So far, it has been an interesting two weeks of racing at the raceway. In the season opener on June 5, the Legends had a double main event. Then, June 13, there was strong action with several drivers earning two or more wins.
The Minions saw Porter Kelley capture two victories in Kelley’s first action on the track. Kelley, who hails from Gering, won the trophy dash after earning the fastest time to get the Quicktime honor. Kelley also won the heat race just holding off Savanna Hickman of Hemingford.
Kelley couldn’t get the swept on the night two weeks ago as Hemingford’s Brinna Phillips put together solid driving to edge Kelley for the main event win.
The Vintage class saw a double winner, too, as Kelly Kister captured two wins. Kister, of Scottsbluff, won the trophy dash and then held off Brian Harden in the main event for his double victory. Harden came into the main with the quickest time after winning the Quicktime award. Harley Graves captures the heat race, holding off Kister and Harden.
The Warrior class saw Alliances Dylan Osborn capture two wins. Osborn won the trophy dash to start off the evening and then won the main even to end the evening. Brayden Douglas also won two races with his Warrior far. Douglas won the heat race and then won the Figure 8 main event by topping Osborn.
The Farm Trucks ran for the first time as well as the other three classes and Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, driver Tim Bland captured two wins on the night. Bland started the night by winning the trophy dash and then he capped it off with the main event win by edging Chad Steele. Bland couldn’t get the sweep on the night as Terry Gass won the heat race over Bland’s second place finish.
The last division on the night – the Limited Late Models – also saw a double winner as Bayard’s Christopher Buskirk won both the heat and main event races. Buskirk edged Dan Long to win the heat race and then edged Scott Long for the main event win.
Buskirk couldn’t get three wins as Morrill’s Chris Donnelson won the trophy Dash.
After this weekend, racing will continue July 4 with a big night of racing along with a fireworks show. That night will have the Minions, Super Stock, Vintage, and the Warriors. The Warriors will have a special 50-lap Water race.
Quicktime Winners
Minions – Porter Kelley
Vntage – Brian Harden
Trophy Dash
Minions – Porter Kelley
Vintage – Kelly Kister
Warrior – Dylan Osborn
Farm Trucks – Tim Bland
Limited Late Models – Chris Donnelson
Minions
Heats – 1, Porter Kelley; 2, Savanna Hickman; 3, Brody James; 4, Brinna Phillips; 5, Dalton Gass; 6, Preston Bartow.
Main – 1, Brinna Phillips; 2, Porter Kelley; 3, Brody James; 4, Savanna Hickman; 5, Dalton Gass; 6, Preston Bartow.
Vintage
Heats – 1, Harley Graves; 2, Kelly Kister; 3, Brian Harden; 4, Kevin Collins.
Main – 1, Kelly Kister; 2, Brian Harden; 3, Karley Graves; 4, Kevin Collins.
Warriors
Heats – 1, Brayden Douglas; 2, Dylan Osborn; 3, Randy Avolio; 4, Joshua Smallman; 5, Car No. 88.
Main – 1, Dylan Osborn; 2, Brayden Douglas; 3, Randy Avolio; 4, Alyssa Urwin.
Figure 8s
Main – 1, Brayden Douglas; 2, Dylan Osborn; 3, Randy Avolio; 4, Car No. 88.
Farm Trucks
Heats – 1, Terry Gass; 2, Tim Bland; 3, Allan Cress; 4, Chad Steele; 5, Dawson Jacobs.
Main – 1, Tim Bland; 2, Chad Steele; 3, Terry Gass; 4, Dawson Jacobs; 5, Allen Cress.
Limited Late Models
Heats – 1, Christopher Buskirk; Scott Long; 3, Chris Donnelson; 4, Dan Long; 5, Allen Strawn.
Main – 1, Christopher Buskirk; 2, Dan Long; 3, Scott Long; 4, Chris Donnelson; 5, Allen Strawn.
