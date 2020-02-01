Ilycia Guerue scores 31 to lead Morrill past Sioux County 63-47

Morrill’s Ilycia Guerue finished with 31 points and the Lions fought hard in downing Sioux County 63-47 Saturday, Feb. 1 at Morrill High School.
It was the second time in a week the two teams have faced each other. A week ago, Sioux County won the Panhandle Conference Tourney with a 55-51 win over Morrill in Edgemont, South Dakota.
Saturday afternoon’s encounter was a hard-fought battle between the two teams as they combined for 63 free throw attempts. Morrill was 29 of 35 from the charity stripe while Sioux County was 19 of 28. Guerue scored 16 of her 31 points from the charity Stripe.
Morrill coach Josh Guerue liked how hard his team played.
“This was a really big game for us coming off of having a bunch of games in a row,” Josh Guerue said. “I was so proud of our girls’ effort. We knew Sioux County would play really hard and they did, and our girls matched it. They came out and wanted to win and they worked hard. I am super proud of them in the way they came together as a team tonight.”
Sioux County coach Barry Swisher said it was a battle just like the Panhandle Conference title game.
“We had great effort. They (swished) down the free throws and we just didn’t connect on ours,” he said. “Give them credit, it was a hard-fought game. It was a fun game just like last week. Last week we won the conference championship and Morrill on this game. We are 1-1 this year. We look forward to playing these guys. It is great competition and helps us out for the playoffs.”
Coach Guerue said he knew this was going to be a war on the court and his players were ready for the battle.
“It is two really good teams and you knew it was going to be a really good basketball game,” Coach Guerue said. “It was back and forth. We knew they were not going to lay down and keep fighting in which they did. It if fun to play like that. Our girls have been battled tested all year. Every night we are playing in these wars and it prepares us for these moments.”
Swisher, despite the loss, was also happy with the effort of his team.
“It was a fun game and I was happy with our effort,” he said. “We will get those little things cleaned up. We have three weeks before sub-districts. We will be ready to go.”
Nothing was settled after the first quarter as both teams scored nine points. Sioux County took a 9-7 lead on a Kailey Klein trey, but Morrill’s Jaiden Steiner hit a bucket to get the tie after eight minutes.
The second quarter was a battle too. Morrill took a 15-11 lead behind six points from Libbie Schaefer and led 17-12 after two Ilycia Guerue free throws.
Sioux County came back, tying the game at 17 on a deuce from Karlee Juhnke and then Juhnke hit a trey to knot the score. Moments later, Juhnke hit another 3-pointer to put the Warriors up 20-19. Morrill finished off the quarter on a 9-4 run to take a 28-24 lead into the locker room.
Madison Mendoza opened the third quarter with two free throws and a 3-pointer to put the Lions up 33-24. Sioux County came back with a 9-0 run, tying the game with 3:54 to play on a Juhnke bucket. Nine seconds later, Guerue scored for Morrill to put the Lions up for good as they led 43-37 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter was just as competitive as Sioux County climbed to six, 51-45 on a Juhnke bucket, but Morrill went on an 8-0 run to go up 59-45 to get the win.
Morrill had two players in double figures. Guerue finished with 31 points in the contest followed by Schaefer with 11 and Steiner with nine.
Sioux County had a pair in double figures. Juhnke led the Warriors with 19 points while Klein had 10. Kodie Rempp and Kalen Lotton each had seven points.
Morrill will be back in action Thursday when they travel to Gordon-Rushville for the first-found of the Western Trails Conference tourney. Sioux County will entertain Minatare next Friday.
Sioux County (13-5) 9 15 13 10 – 47
Morrill (12-6) 9 19 15 20 – 63
MORRILL
Libbie Schaefer 11, Madison Mendoza 5, Brooke Hopkins 2, Jaiden Steiner 9, Ilycia Guerue 31, Paris Frias 2.
SIOUX COUNTY
Karlee Juhnke 19, Kailey Klein 10, Suzanne Parker 5, Kodie Rempp 4, Kalen Lotton 7, Skylar Edmund 2.
