In this week's In the Press Box, Star-Herald Sports Editor Jeff Van Patten sat down with Jarred Berger, Gering wrestling coach. They talked about the successes that the program, and Berger, have had this season.
In Case You Missed It
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
TRENDING NOW
-
Yara Garcia leads Scottsbluff girls to first-ever state tournament win
-
History-making Scottsbluff girls basketball team's season comes to an end
-
Scottsbluff girls ready for tough, physical battle against Bennington
-
Abuse and anger derailed Teddy Allen’s life. Now he seeks redemption with the Huskers
-
Sidney girls’ comeback falls short against GI Northwest
promotion
promotion
promotion
promotion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.