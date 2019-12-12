By Jeff Van Patten
Star-Herald
Jasiya DeOllos scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Bearcats to a 62-60 win over Campbell County, Wyoming.
Their first-round game in the Gillette Basketball Tournament went down to the wire,
“It came down to the last shot,” Scottsbluff boys basketball coach Scott Gullion said.
In the closing seconds of the game, Scottsbluff was at the free-throw line. They made the first. They, then, intentionally missed the second. Campbell County came down with the rebound. The Camels missed the ensuing shot to seal the win for the Bearcats.
“Jack Darnell didn’t give up on the play,” Gullion said. “He contested the shot just enough to make the kid nervous, I think.”
Scottsbluff trailed for much of the game. They were down seven at the half and into the third quarter.
“We kept grinding and made some big plays down the stretch,” Gullion said. “Sabastian Harsh came up with some huge, timely plays. He came up huge for us.”
The Bearcats took their first lead at 1:30 left in the game.
“It wasn’t one of our better games, but we still found a way to win,” Gullion said.
Scottsbluff found itself in an unfamiliar situation after winning big in the Western Conference Tournament.
“We had twenty-five turnovers,” Gullion said. “You don’t win a lot of games like that, but we forced a lot of turnovers to get us back in the game.”
Gullion said it is close games like this where you really learn a valuable lesson.
“To be able to win those games, you have to be in them,” he said.
Dawson Mohr contributed 15 points in the win and Chance Parker added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Harsh scored 10 points and had eight rebounds.
Next up for the Bearcats is Cody, Wyoming. That game tips off at 4 p.m.
Gullion said he hasn’t seen Cody play since their game on Thursday, Dec. 12 was their first of the season.
“We’re just going to have to come out and play really well,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.