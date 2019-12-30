Jed Kleager, 11, wins world title in Spartan race

Jed Kleager, 11, grandson of Lou and Carmen Kleager of Scottsbluff, showed his grit and determination by bringing home the world championship at the Spartan Kids World Championship earlier this month.
Kleager finished the race held in Castaic, California, on Dec. 7 in 27:06, beating the next competitor in the 10-11 year old age group by a minute.
Spartan races are made up of obstacles to test the competitors along the route.
“It was a 3-mile obstacle race, and there was lots of mud,” Kleager said. “They had wall jumps, rope climbs, net climbs and sandbag carries.”
His father, Jimmie Kleager, a 1991 Scottsbluff graduate, said Jed just ran his race and came out on top in the end.
“Jed started out behind. He started out like he always does,” Jimmie said. “Everybody is sitting on the starting gate and when they say ‘go’ they take off. He just starts running his race. By about an eighth or quarter of a mile he’s in the top 10. He ran a really smart race. A really paced race. Next thing you know, here he comes out in front. He beat the second place guy by a minute.”
Jimmie said he and his wife Katie work with Jed on pacing, so he doesn’t expend all of his energy at the beginning of the race.
To prepare for competitions, Jed puts in a lot of time at the gym. Well, he puts in a lot of time at two gyms.
“I trained at a couple gyms in Grand Junction (Colorado) and went on long runs,” Jed said. “I mostly did climbing and weightlifting (to get ready for the race.”
Jed works on his strength at a gym three days a week. He goes to USA Ninja Warrior the other two to gain some gymnastic and climbing skills, Jimmie said.
“We’re pretty proud of Jed. He’s the kind of kid who will come home at night and say, ‘Dad, when are we going to the gym?’ ‘Hey, tonight is open gym night at Ninja Warrior, can we go?’ He has a passion for working out in the gym. When he’s not in there he’s going on runs. Katie likes to run. She will take him on long runs,” Jimmie said.
The USA Ninja Warrior gym is just like what you would see on the TV show where it is filled with obstacles.
“Obstacle course racing is getting big,” Katie said. They’re trying to make it into an Olympic sport. You’ll probably see that in the future.”
There are several obstacle course races in many states. To qualify for the world championship race, Kleager finished first in the Snowmass Spartan race in Snowmass, Colorado, and finished second at the Fort Carson, Colorado, race.
Jimmie and Katie said they are proud of Jed and all that he has accomplished through his hard work.
“Jed is pretty talented. He’s a hard worker. He’s really passionate and determined about what he does.
He’s got a lot of mental and physical strength,” Katie said. “You have to have that full package. You train hard and you have that piece. If you don’t have the mental part, that can play against you.”
As good as Jed is at obstacle racing, his true passion is football, where he is a jack-of-all-trades, Katie said. He plays running back, wide receiver and also excels on defense. Jed, though, said his favorite position is receiver.
Jed said obstacle racing helps with his speed on the football field.
Jed will try to add to his trophy collection by competing in more Spartan races. Jimmie said they will take him to compete in the Las Vegas Spartan race in March.
