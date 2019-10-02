Seventeen.
That’s the number of years it has been since I was last a sports reporter. On Monday, Sept. 30, I took over as the sports editor of the Star-Herald.
A lot has changed since I was a sports reporter in the early 2000s. Back then, we were glued to our phone at the sports desk waiting for coaches to call with scores and updates. We didn’t have cell phones, nor did most of the coaches.
Cell phones have opened up a lot of new avenues to communicate with the coaches in our coverage area. I’m hoping to take advantage of these new avenues and get more stories and results out to you, the readers.
Cell phones aren’t the only change I’ve seen in the last 17 years. In the newspaper business, we no longer reach our audience only through the printed word. We now have opportunities to reach our readers online with stories, photos, videos and even podcasts.
Which brings me to you, the readers. I am going to continue to put an emphasis on area high school and collegiate athletics, but I want to do more that. I want to hear from you. Tell me what stories interest you. Let me know if you see someone bowl a 300 game. Let me know if you see someone hit a hole in one. I want to hear your stories that are off the beaten path. If you are at a sporting event, reach out to us as we would love to have you send us a picture or a short video.
Already, I’ve written a story on two teens who competed in the Monument Marathon 5K, while running on prosthetic running blades.
I’ve talked to local boxing coach Jose Gonzalez for a story I will be writing on the Guadalupe Boxing Club’s resurgence. I will also feature Gonzalez in one of my first video interviews for In the Press Box, which will be a weekly interview show on starherald.com. Stay tuned to see who else we will talk to.
Hopefully, among the Star-Herald’s coverage area, I will find another Nate Lashley. Lashley starred in golf and basketball at Mitchell High School when I was a sports reporter. Over the summer, he won his first PGA event. How cool is that? I have the best job in the world.
I hope to see some familiar faces out there, too. I see that there are some coaches out there who were athletes when I was a sports reporter. I look forward to visiting with those coaches and getting to know others as I cover their programs.
Even though I haven’t been a sports reporter for some time, I’ve been involved in bringing you local stories here at the Star-Herald for decades. I’ve worked in different areas of the newspaper, from the pressroom to the copy desk. I’ve spent a total of nine years on the copy desk. Having grown up in the area and been involved in the newspaper, I’ve gotten to know the community and discover more about sports in the area.
I look forward to hearing and writing your stories. If you have any story suggestions, you may email me at jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com, or call 308-632-9051.
Also, I encourage you to send your stories and follow us on our social media platforms. Star-Herald Sports is on Twitter at @SHSportsNE and on Facebook, facebook.com/starheraldsports.
