JEFF VAN PATTEN: Proud of our own

“The rent is due every day. I’ve got to go pay it.”
I keep seeing that quote pop up when I read different media outlets’ stories on local-turned-Husker Garrett Nelson.
Nelson grew up in Scottsbluff, and has said he would fall asleep watching videos of Nebraska’s all-time great defensive players such as Neal Smith, Chris Kelsay, Grant Wistrom and Adam Carriker.
So, Nelson is well aware of the lore of the Blackshirts. He is steeped in its traditions.
That’s why it hit him so hard when he walked into his locker on Tuesday, Nov. 14, and saw the jersey for the first time.
“I burst into tears (seeing the jersey hanging in my locker). I took a look at it and saw my name and kind of lost it for a second there in my locker,” he said. “It definitely meant a lot. It was a big flash of emotion. I truly understand what it means (to earn a Blackshirt).”
The key word is earned. Through relentless hard work and an attitude you want all of our Huskers to display, Nelson earned the right to wear that Blackshirt.
Out here in the Panhandle, we know he was raised with good ol’, western Nebraska values. Hard work is in his blood.
From a young age, he said he and his two older brothers would do manual labor alongside their dad, All-American Husker wrestler Chris Nelson, who knows something about hardwork and dedication himself.
“It was carrying dirt in buckets,” he said. “As kids, my brothers and I would always ask why he didn’t get machinery to help with the work. He said, ‘I have three forklifts right here.’ It was me and my two older brothers. We learned the value of hard work from that.”
Having Nelson on the sidelines and, lately, more often on the field has given those of us on this end of the state an even bigger reason to watch the Huskers play every week. We have one of our on to cheer on.
It’s not uncommon to come back to the office on Mondays and being asked if I had seen Nelson on the sidelines firing up his team and the crowd or if I had seen him make a play.
Nelson, though, takes it all in stride and is grateful to have a legion of fans on this side of the state.
“It means a lot that they’re watching the team as well. It’s cool to know that people have a little bit more reason to watch, or somebody to watch on Saturday,” he said.
Now that he has that Blackshirt, hopefully, we will see more of him on the field over the last three games of the season.
We in the Panhandle will be watching intently the last three games of the season to see how our local boy does, so we can boast about his accomplishments. We will be hoping Nebraska picks up at least two more wins so we get to see Nelson play one last time during his freshman season at a bowl game.
The journey to a berth in a bowl game begins today when the Huskers take on Wisconsin at 10 a.m. The game will be televised on the Big 10 Network.
Do you know of any other former players from the Panhandle who have earned Blackshirts? If so, email me at jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.
