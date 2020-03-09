I have a confession. In the land of Husker football, my favorite sport is basketball. I love the Huskers as much as anybody, but I have been a North Carolina Tar Heels basketball fan since 1985. Having lived in the Los Angeles area the first 10 years of my life, I was also a huge Lakers fan.
Being a huge basketball fan, I wasn’t quite ready for the girls high school season to be over this year. I can’t help but think of the highlights I witnessed this season, including having three area teams make it to the state tournament.
I watched as the Scottsbluff girls made history picking up the Bearcats’ first-ever win in the state tournament when they won 57-47 over Bennington. I know they wanted to go on to the finals, but they should be proud of all that they accomplished.
The Scottsbluff girls made a commitment at the beginning of the season to really focus on conditioning and running to prepare for their fast style of play this season, Bearcats head coach Dave Bollish told me. Scottsbluff’s relentless pace on offense really helped create a lot of scoring opportunities for them this past season.
Losing seniors Yara Garcia and Aubry Krentz will leave a big hole on the team, but Bollish said he hopes this is just the first step to greater things for the Scottsbluff girls program.
“I think our program is very healthy. We are excited to get back in the gym and get back to work. We have to be ready to bounce back and come back to Lincoln,” Bollish said.
Coming back next year for the Bearcats are freshmen Payton Burda and Sabrina Harsh and sophomore Mariyah Avila. All three have played valuable minutes for Scottsbluff.
Burda came off the bench and was a spark plug on offense, hitting a lot of big 3-pointers for the Bearcats. Avila got a lot of valuable minutes at point guard. Also returning for Scottsbluff is Brady Laucomer and Izzy, Callie and Addi Wright.
Harsh also saw a lot of action this season. She stepped up her game and showed a glimpse of her athleticism pulling down rebounds and scoring points in the paint during Scottsbluff’s post-season run. She should be a force to reckoned with for the next three years for the Bearcats.
Bollish said the team’s experience at the state tournament should be beneficial for his team in the future.
“It’s been a while since we’ve been down here and it’s the first time our kids have been exposed to that. That was their goal. That was their driving force with the work they’ve put in over the last few years. They accomplished that, now its something that will keep them very hungry,” he said.
The Sidney girls qualified for the state tournament for the last four years. It’s quite an accomplishment when you consider their entire starting five during the 2018-2019 had graduated, meaning this year’s starters were playing as starters for the first time. They will lose their five starters to graduation again going into next season.
Sidney coach Tyler Shaw said he’s got some talented players coming up next year.
Chadron should make some noise again next season as they return leading scorer Olivia Reed, Anika Burke and Jacey Garrett, and head coach Jonn McLain has some high hopes for his team. McLain, though, said his team will have to work hard to return to the state tournament.
“We have some very good pieces coming back,” he said. “If the kids really want it, they have to understand what it takes. You can’t just show up in November and hope to be a knock-dead 3-point shooter. The repetition it takes is an every day type thing where you’re in the gym. If you want to improve immensely in three months it’s got to be like that.”
McLain said his team will have this year’s tournament experience under their belt, and hopes it is a valuable learning experience for his team.
“It can be a lot for a high school kid to come to Lincoln for the first time and be throw out there with a good team in this environment. To not be a little shellshocked is rare,” he said. “Hopefully, somehow we can turn this into a positive and become something we look back on and say it led to something better.”
I also witnessed Morrill’s Ilycia Guerue, the Western Trails Conference MVP, lead all classes with 184 steals on the season, 23 more than the number 2 steals leader. She also finished 14th overall in scoring with an average of 19 per game.
Bridgeport’s Ruthie Loomis-Goltl had 114 blocks, averaging 4.6 per contest, which is second among all classes. Loomis-Goltl was 24th in all classes with an average of 17.6 points per game, and 21st in rebounds at 10 per contest. I’m told Loomis-Goltl has a sister who will be a freshman at Bridgeport next season who also stands about 6-2. Alliance’s Jordan Hopp was third in blocks averaging 3.9 per contest.
Bridgeport’s Mackenzie Liakos ended ninth in all classes — third in Class C2 — with 109 assists with an average of 4.5 per game.
With all of this returning talent, I’m already looking forward to next season.
