Kimball's Kyler Lusche wins Star-Herald's Big Bucks Contest

Kyler Lusche, of Kimball, took his first buck during the archery season this season, and now he is taking home gift certificates totaling $150 from Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s after winning the Star-Herald’s Big Bucks Contest.
Lusche had the most votes for his 5-by-5 buck, earning the $50 prize for the archery category and the $100 grand prize for garnering the most votes.
On the morning of Oct. 19, Lusche woke up early because his uncle Kyle Anderson was coming to pick up him and his dad Devin Lusche to go hunting south of Bushnell, Lusche said.
After scouting for deer, they spotted a group at about 8 or 9 a.m., Lusche said.
“We parked the pickup a mile or two away,” he said. “We had to go under some fences. We snuck up on them through a row of trees. We took some stuff off so they wouldn’t hear us. We got close to them. We were around 40 yards from the deer.”
Lusche said they had to crawl about a mile to get that close to the deer, rubbing on trees as they went along to try to fool the deer.
After getting to within 40 yards of the deer, Lusche took his shot, but got the deer in the hindquarters. He took another shot and hit him again, this time getting him toward the front. Lusche and his hunting companions had to track the deer for one final shot to put him down.
Lusche said it was hard work after that having to drag the deer over a mile back to the pickup.
Lusche also likes huting pheasant, doves and geese, but hunting for deer during the archery season is his favorite method of hunting.
“I like sneaking up on them and seeing how close you can get to them,” he said.
Zane Keller won the firearm category with his 6-by-6 mule deer. Keller, who said he’s hunted as long as he can remember, got just his second deer ever while hunting in his usual spot near Lyman. Keller said they just happened across the deer while out hunting.
Keller also likes to hunt geese and coyote, but loves goose hunting the most.
“Geese is fun because you have to watch what you are doing and watch the sky,” Keller said. “It’s not like deer hunting where you have to look for them. They come across you.”
In the muzzleloader competition, Rick Schneider took home the $50 prize for his deer.
Schneider, who has gone muzzleloader hunting since it started in the mid-’80s, said it was his biggest buck ever.
Schneider said he has been deer hunting exclusively with his muzzleloader the last five or six years.
“You got to get a lot closer to get your deer,” he said. “I think you have to be a little better hunter. It’s not a big deal to shoot a deer at 300 yards with these big rifles anymore. You don’t have to get very close to get them with a big rifle. With a muzzleloader you have to get a lot closer and work a little harder.”
Schneider said he had been stalking this particular deer for quite a while before he got his chance to bag it.
“I had been watching it off and on for the first four weeks of the season. In the morning, the snow was too crunchy to try to sneak in. So, the afternoons I would go out and see if I could spot them and sneak up on them. Finally, it worked,” Schneider said.
Schneider said it is hard to know when you might actually get lucky and get your chance to fill your tag.
“You always go out with that determination, but sometimes it doesn’t work out. When you got to get that close to the deer, they aren’t traveling by themselves. They have extra eyes and ears paying attention. Usually it doesn’t work out. It’s just the right place at the right time,” he said.
Lusche, Keller and Schneider were just three of our record 41 entries in the Big Bucks contest. Our hunters garnered a total of 302 votes. Lusche had 52 votes leading all vote-getters, just beating out Keller for the grand prize. Keller finished with 43 votes.
