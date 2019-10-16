NORTH PLATTE — Kimball’s Payton Wise continued playing well in the second round of the Class C Girls Golf Championship in North Platte on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Wise, a sophomore, finished in third place after shooting an 85 for a two-day total of 163. Also for the Longhorns, Kaitlin Heeg carded a 106 for a total score of 220.
For Mitchell, Brooklyn Briggs improved by three strokes in the second round, shooting a 92. Also for the Tigers, Jacqueline Bowles shot a 188, Lexi Schledewitz scored a 225, Martina Cardona shot a 226 and Marissa Cardona finished with a 237.
Gordon-Rushville was paced by Abigail Bruns who shot a 110 to finish with a two-day score of 219. Mustang teammates Alliah Bourne and Shelby Hurlburt shot a 253. Kylie Coomes added a 262 for Gordon-Rushville.
Top 5 Team Scoring
1, Lincoln Lutheran, 765; 2, Lincoln Christian, 771; T3, Cambridge, 776; T3, Kearney Catholic, 776.
Top 10 Individual Scoring
1, Lynzi Becker, 156; 2, Abbigail Brodersen, Boone Central, 160; 3, Payton Wise, Kimball, 163; 4, Taylor Van Ostrand, Lincoln Christian, 168; 5, Brook Diekemper, West Point-Beemer, 170; 6, Sydney Erickson, 172; T7, Grace Fahleson, 173; T7, Madison Jackson, 173; T9, Elizabeth Mestl, Heartland, 174; T9, Maria Jauiken, Cambridge, 174.
Individual Scores by Team
Kimball — Payton Wise, 163; Kaitlin Heeg, 106.
Mitchell — Brooklyn Briggs, 187; Jacqueline Bowles, 188; Lexi Schledewitz, 225; Martina Cardona, 226; Marissa Cardona, 237.
Gordon-Rushville — Abigail Bruns, 219; Alliah Bourne, 253; Shelby Hurlburt, 253; Kylie Coomes, 262.
