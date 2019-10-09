Kimball's Payton Wise wins the Class C-5 District Golf Tournament

Kimball golfer Payton Wise shot well on a challenging course to win the Class C-5 District Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Wise carded an 88 to finish 10 strokes ahead of second-place golfer Brooklyn Briggs, of Mitchell.
Kimball assistant golf coach Chad Wise said Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook is so challenging that Payton Wise ended the tournament with 47 putts. The average number of putts per match is around 36, he said.
Wise’s win gives her a berth in the Class C state tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte on Oct. 14-15.
Mitchell and Gordon-Rushville also qualify for the state meet having finished first and third respectively in the district tournament. Mitchell scored a 440 and Gordon-Rushville shot 552.
Mitchell’s Jacqueline Bowles finished fourth and Martina Cardona finished sixth in the individual standings.
Kimball’s Kaitlin Heeg finished eighth.
Rounding out the top 10 were Valentine’s Ramsey Ravenscroft in fourth with a 102, Shauna Radant ended fifth with a 105, Nicole Williams shot a 121 for ninth place and Mekallyn Bancroft carded a 122 for 10th place.
Perkins County’s Kayton Brueggeman ended seventh with a 116 and Southwest’s Kaylee Guerrero also finished tied for 10th with a 122.
