NORTH PLATTE — Kimball golfer Payton Wise continued to shoot well with a 78 in the first round of the Class C Girls Golf Championships. Wise, a sophomore, tied for first with Boone Central’s Abbigail Brodersen.
Sophomore Jacqueline Bowles paced Mitchell with a 90, to tie for eighth place. Brooklyn Briggs, a junior, shot a 95 for the Tigers. Lexi Schledewitz shot a 111. Martina Cardona added a 112 and Marissa Cardona shot a 122.
Mitchell placed ninth in the team standings with a team score of 408.
Kimball sophomore Kaitlin Heeg carded a 114.
Gordon-Rushville ended in 15h in the team scoring with a 511. Abigail Bruns paced the Mustangs with a 109, followed by Shelby Hurlburt, who carded a 124. Rounding out the scoring for Gordon-Rushville is Alliah Bourne with a 129 and Kylie Coomes with a 149.
Tee times
10:10 a.m. — Bruns, Gordon-Rushville
10:20 a.m. — Schledewitz, Mitchell
10:30 a.m. — Martina Cardona, Mitchell
10:40 a.m. — Briggs, Mitchell
10:50 a.m. — Heeg, Kimball
11:30 a.m. — Hurlburt, Gordon-Rushville; Marissa Cardona, Mitchell
11:40 a.m. — Bowles, Mitcell
11:50 a.m. — Bourne, Gordon-Rushville
Noon — Wise, Kimball
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.