NORTH PLATTE — Kimball golfer Payton Wise continued to shoot well with a 78 in the first round of the Class C Girls Golf Championships. Wise, a sophomore, tied for first with Boone Central’s Abbigail Brodersen.

Sophomore Jacqueline Bowles paced Mitchell with a 90, to tie for eighth place. Brooklyn Briggs, a junior, shot a 95 for the Tigers. Lexi Schledewitz shot a 111. Martina Cardona added a 112 and Marissa Cardona shot a 122.

Mitchell placed ninth in the team standings with a team score of 408.

Kimball sophomore Kaitlin Heeg carded a 114.

Gordon-Rushville ended in 15h in the team scoring with a 511. Abigail Bruns paced the Mustangs with a 109, followed by Shelby Hurlburt, who carded a 124. Rounding out the scoring for Gordon-Rushville is Alliah Bourne with a 129 and Kylie Coomes with a 149.

Tee times

10:10 a.m. — Bruns, Gordon-Rushville

10:20 a.m. — Schledewitz, Mitchell

10:30 a.m. — Martina Cardona, Mitchell

10:40 a.m. — Briggs, Mitchell

10:50 a.m. — Heeg, Kimball

11:30 a.m. — Hurlburt, Gordon-Rushville; Marissa Cardona, Mitchell

11:40 a.m. — Bowles, Mitcell

11:50 a.m. — Bourne, Gordon-Rushville

Noon — Wise, Kimball

