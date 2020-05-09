Mike Daum, of Kimball, had hoop dreams. Like any other kid, he wanted to play professional basketball.
Daum had a standout career at Kimball High School and in college at South Dakota State, where he was a two-time Summit League player of the year and he set the league record scoring over 3,000 points, Daum is just one of 10 players in NCAA Division I history to score 3,000 career points.
After his senior season, Daum was signed by the Portland Trailblazers for their summer league team.
Daum didn’t get signed by the Blazers, but soon realized his childhood dream. He signed a contract to play for Monbus Obradoiro in Spain’s Liga ACB.
Daum went into the season with Monbus Obradoiro with a little knowledge about the team. Matt Thomas, who now plays for the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, played in Spain.
“I have a really good friend who plays on the Raptors right now who played for Obradoiro, which is the same team I play on,” Daum said. “I kind of picked his brain about his experience how the league is and things like that.”
Daum said the style of play and flow of the game is quite similar to the NBA.
“I wouldn’t say there is much difference,” he said. “It’s a very physical league, and the NBA is very similar to that. If I was going to say there was anything different is they take defense very seriously in Spain. You have to box out to get rebounds. Those coaches are crazy over there about rebounding and defense. The NBA is a lot of offensive fire power and scoring a lot of points. In the Spanish league there are very low scoring games just because of the level of defensive that’s being played.”
Obradoiro has different defenses to try to throw their opponents off balance, Daum said.
With players from all over the globe, Daum said there wasn’t a language barrier between him and his teammates.
“Everyone knows English, which is awesome,” he said. “Spanish is the next language that everyone is going it speak. I know a lot of guys on foreign teams from Real Madrid to Baskonia, who are American guys who speak Spanish. That’s something I want to learn in the future.”
Like all other sports, the Spanish league season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For me personally, I felt like I was really starting to get into a groove with my play,” he said. “It’s just how things go. It’s something that’s once in a lifetime and is happening right now. The main thing is just making sure everyone is safe. Making sure everybody is taking care of themselves and their families. It was a really fast transition from getting ready to play a game and within one day have the organization call and pretty much say everyone has to go home and just stay home. It was a wild transition.”
Daum, though, didn’t leave Spain right away.
“We were allowed to leave (Spain). When things got postponed I ended up deciding to say over in Spain, because there was a small possibility that we were going to be able to play games with no fans. It seemed like we were just going to postpone another week. About a week and a half ago they decided we were going to do a 12 team tournament if we can. I think at the end of June is when they’re going to try to start it,” he said.
Obradoiro was not one of the top 12 teams so the team’s front office said their season was over.
(The front office) told us we can head back, so that’s when I decided to head back (to the U.S.),” Daum said.
Daum said he didn’t think the league would go on without fans in the stands.
“It would have been so weird,” he said. “I know so many of the players would have been against it because that’s what they play for. They love the fans. They love the support. It definitely would have made a huge difference.”
Daum is finally back in the U.S. and is planning a trip back to his hometown in the near future.
“I’m in Portland with my girlfriend,” he said. “My mom and sister both work in health care in Western Nebraska, so decided to come here to quarantine just to be on the safe side. I didn’t want to risk getting them sick.”
Daum hopes to land with an NBA team if they have offseason leagues.
“I’m not going to be with Blazers again, but I would have the chance to get on another summer league team,” he said. “With the way the schedule is and everything that’s going on, I would be surprised if some of that doesn’t happen at all this year.”
Daum said playing professionally wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for the support and help he’s gotten from his parents, who were both collegiate athletes at the University of Wyoming.
“My parents sacrificed so much,” he said. “All of the hard work they did, I really took that as an example. I watched how hard my dad worked on the farm, and my mom with her basketball career. (I’m thankful) the were able to take so much time and afford to take me to basketball games and go the gym and shoot with me.”
Daum said he had a big growth spurt between his sophomore and junior year at Kimball High School.
“As a freshman, I was maybe six one, or six two,” he said.
He was 6-8 a the end of his high school career. Through that growth spurt, Daum said he was able to maintain the skills he learned as a guard earlier in his life.
“My mom always did a great job of teaching me those skills when I was younger.” he said. “(My skills) was definitely something that grew with me. I was able to play with a super-high skill level.”
He as fine tuned his skills into a professional basketball career, which he hopes to push to even further heights. Daum said playing for Obradoiro was a great learning experience.
“Learning everything I did in this one year, I feel like, with basketball, as much of a sponge as i can. I want to take in as much information, and try be as much of a sponge as I can. I want to take that information and absorb it and then turn that into results.”
Daum is hoping to catch the eye on an NBA scout while playing in Spain. At the end of the day, that’s my main goal,” he said. “I would love to get back to the States and get on a Roster with an NBA team. I’m a guy who likes to take things day by day and just enjoy who I’m around, what’s going on. I know the opportunities are going to be there, so it is just kind of preparing myself, for when those opportunities arise.”
