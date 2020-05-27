Larsen: Cheyenne Frontier Days cancellation was a shot to the gut

The canceling of Cheyenne Frontier Days, one of the year’s biggest rodeos, leaves a big hole in the rodeo circuit this summer.
Bareback rider Orin Larsen, of Gering, said it’s a little hard to swallow.
“When you hear Cheyenne is getting canceled, it’s like a gut shot,” he said. “It definitely sucks. That’s one of my favorite rodeos all year.”
Larsen said it will be strange not competing at Frontier Days.
“It’s a rodeo you always want to do well at. I’ve been really fortunate and I’ve had some success there in the past,” he said.
Larsen, though, said Cheyenne will bounce back from this.
“If I know Cheyenne as well is I think I do, they’ll be ready to go for next year and make it twice as better,” he said.
Not competing in Cheyenne, though, won’t be a huge hit to his chances to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Larsen said.
“We’re in this really unique situation where we’re doing what we can and taking every precaution we can as far as being a rodeo competitor. I’m not getting ahead or falling behind anymore than anyone else. We’re all in this together. We’re all in the same scenario,” he said. “I think Cheyenne being out of the picture isn’t necessarily going to ruin my season. ... Cheyenne is a big, money-making rodeo, for sure, bit is it a make or break situation? No, definitely not. It’s a place, where if you do well, it can really propel you in the standings, but it’s not going to be the final say.”
The sheer number of canceled rodeos, though, means a big financial hit for rodeo cowboys.
“It’s all of the rodeos throughout the whole season getting canceled having a huge effect on all of our seasons and careers,” Larsen said.
Larsen isn’t far behind where he was last year at this time in the money standings despite the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the rodeo season, he said.
“I’m knocking on the door of the top 15. Right now, I’m going to anything and everything that I can,” he said.
He will be traveling to Fort Worth, Texas, and then Iowa to compete in rodeos in the coming weeks, he said.
“Then I go back to Oklahoma and and Texas, so I’m still grinding it out on the road trying to fulfill my goals and my dreams. There are still rodeos happening and rodeos coming up. I think they are going to be trickling in more and more,” he said.
Larsen said it will still be a dogfight qualifying for the NFR.
“I think it’s going to come down to who grinds the hardest and who goes to the most rodeos, because right now there isn’t a whole lot of pickins,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic caught Larsen by surprise, he said.
“I was in Kimball, on my way to Fort Worth or Houston when this COVID-19 thing came around,” he said. “I got on my horse for the first time in about two months last week in Arizona. It just completely shut everything down. That was the first rodeo since.”
Larsen said he is hopeful that the rest of the rodeo season will go on uninterrupted.
“The commissioner of the PRC is very hopeful that things will be getting underway,” he said. “It’s definitely going to be a little bit different without competing in front of a crowd, and you got to wear a mask and all the hoops everybody has to jump through. It’s going to be different, for sure. At the end of the day, you get to get on bucking horses and go to rodeos. That’s why we do it in the first place.”
Last week in Cave Creek, Arizona, Larsen said he competed for the first time without fans in the stands. Larsen said he gets tunnel vision when he is out competing and shuts out the noise of the crowd.
“If you’re sitting around and listening to the crowd, as cool as that may be, you’re not focusing on what you’re doing,” Larsen said.
Right now, Larsen is in Harrison and getting ready to get back on the road to live the life of a rodeo cowboy.
