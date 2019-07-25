Late homer helps Hotshots snap Pioneers’ winning streak

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Luke Glascoe’s two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning helped rally the Hub City Hotshots to a 4-3 win over the visiting Western Nebraska Pioneers in Expedition League play on Thursday night in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Glascoe’s bomb tied the game at 3-3. The Hotshots then went in front for good on Rob Meidl’s single.
The setback snapped the Pioneers’ winning streak at seven. Western Nebraska had been perfect since returning to play following the all-star break early last week.
The Pioneers still hold the best overall record in the league at 40-13. With a playoff berth already secured, the Pioneers are now 19-6 in the second half of the season and lead the Clark Division.
In Thursday’s contest, Western Nebraska broke on top first by plating a pair of runs in the second. Payton Lewis scored on Franky Montesino’s single with the first and Carter Dobrinski followed with the second on Zack Peterson’s single.
After Hub City cut the lead in half with a single run in the fourth, the Pioneers went up 3-1 in the fifth when Jacen Roberson scored on a wild pitch. That would be all of the scoring done by the Pioneers the rest of the way as the Hotshot pitching held them scoreless over the course of the final four innings of play.
Peterson and Montesino led Western Nebraska’s seven-hit attack with a pair of hits. Dobrinski had a double for the Pioneers’ only extra-base hit of the game.
Andrei Stoyanow made the start on the mound for the Pioneers and got a no decision. He allowed three runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings of work. Landon Odom relieved Stoyanow in the seventh and took the loss. He gave up one run on two hits, walked none and fanned two in 1 2/3 innings out of the bullpen.
The Pioneers and Hotshots will continue their series on Friday night in Aberdeen.
Pioneers (40-13) 020 010 000 — 3 7 0
Hotshots (22-31) 000 100 30x — 4 9 2
WP — Jack Blogg. LP — Landon Odom. S — Noah Soltero.
HR — Hotshots (Luke Glascoe). 2B — Pioneers (Carter Dobrinski).