Al Ehrhart and his dog Ace were out fishing for walleye at Winters Creek Lake on Thursday, April 9.
Ehrhart, who exclusively fishes for walleye, said he fishes at Winters Creek Lake often. The water at Winters Creek Lake, which is located just northwest of Lake Minatare, is five to six degrees warmer, so he said he will start fishing at Lake Minatare soon because walleye stop biting when they spawn when the water gets warmer.
Ehrhart waded into the water to cast his line before coming back ashore to place his pole in a rod holder. Ehrhart waited patiently to get a bite, though he said it is a rare occasion when gets the chance to reel in a walleye.
Winters Creek Lake and Lake Minatare are rated by Nebraska Game and Parks as some of the best lakes for walleye fishing.
Lake Minatare is also listed by the Game and Parks as one of the better lakes for white bass fishing.
Box Butte Reservoir, near Bridgeport, is good for a couple species of fish, according to Game and Parks. Bluegill and Pike are said to bite often there.
Fishing permits are required for all fisherman over the age of 16. You can purchase a permit at https://ngpc-home.ne.gov, or several retail locations.
Mobile fishing permits may be purchase at http://outdoornebraska.gov/mobilepermits. A mobile permit must be readily available to display to a conservation officer. The mobile permit works on most devices using the internet browser on your mobile device. Since the mobile permit is web based, you can access your mobile permit from any device.
As of now, you may also purchase a turkey hunting permit, but mobile big game permits are not yet available.
To view the Game and Parks most recent fishing guide and for other useful information, visit http://outdoornebraska.gov/fishingguidesandreports.
