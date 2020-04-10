Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS LIKELY ACROSS THE NORTHERN PANHANDLE...CONVERSE AND NIOBRARA COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING AS WELL AS THE NORTH LARAMIE RANGE SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE...INCLUDING ALLIANCE...SCOTTSBLUFF...GERING AND HARRISBURG. SOUTHEAST WYOMING PLAINS TO INCLUDE WHEATLAND AND TORRINGTON. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&