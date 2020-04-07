The coronavirus pandemic already led the NSAA to cancel the spring sports season.
Area summer baseball leagues will certainly also be affected by the Directed Health Measures in place in response to the pandemic.
Alliance’s senior American Legion baseball team First National Spartans would normally have been practicing for about two weeks in preparation for the upcoming season. Instead, the Spartans will have to wait to see if they will get the chance to make it back to the state tournament where they were runners up last year.
“It’s wait and see. Every day, every week things keep changing,” Spartans’ coach Carlos Palomo said. “As of now, our practices and tryouts are postponed until further notice.”
The Spartans’ first game of the season was supposed to be on May 13 against the Westco Zephyrs. Palomo said that game has been canceled and he is unsure if it will be rescheduled. Each team does their own scheduling and Palomo said he doesn’t know how they might fit into the Zephyrs’ schedule.
“(The thought of the season possibly being canceled) is hard to swallow, but there’s nothing you can do about it,” Palomo said.
Palomo said player safety, though, is more important than baseball.
“I don’t want to jeopardize or cause harm to any players,” he said.
Palomo said whenever the season starts his team will be ready to play.
“I have a tough-minded group of kids,” he said. “They know the expectations.
The Spartans were also supposed to face some top notch competition at tournaments in Omaha and Wyoming, but those, too, have been postponed.
The American Legion announced Tuesday that they are canceling all regional tournaments as well as the national tournament. Palomo is hopeful that there will still be a state tournament, where he said his team has a good shot of making it back to the state title game.
“What makes it more difficult to swallow is we only lost two players from last year,” Palomo said.
He said his team is a tight-knit group and is eager to make some postseason noise, if given the chance.
“Their biggest asset is their brotherhood,” he said. “As a coach it’s fun to watch and be a part of.”
23 Club and GO Baseball have already seen the effects of the Directed Health Measures.
The 23 Club draft and coaches meeting have been postponed,” 23 Club President Geoff Nemnich said.
GO Baseball usually holds an 11-12 year old combine so coaches can get a look at their players before the season starts. That event has been canceled, GO Baseball League Commissioner D’Angelo Murillo said.
Both leagues have started taking registrations. Neither league is cashing registration checks as of yet, so they will not have to issue refunds if the season gets canceled.
“Right now, with three walk-in signups we have about 117 (kids signed up),” Murillo said. “We were going in the right direction. We were ecstatic. In the first three days of signups, it was looking really good”
GO Baseball usually has about 240 players, Murillo said he is hoping they can at least meet that number.
“The challenge for us right now, is we usually do a lot of planning before the season.” Nemnich said. “If we get the green light, things will happen pretty fast.
We’re optimistic that we are going to get some baseball in. We’re hopeful.”
Murillo said he is also optimistic.
“It would be wonderful if we can have a season,” he said. “The kids and families deserve to enjoy their summers.”
Murillo said if they do have a shortened season, GO Baseball would still stick to the teams playing two games a week.
“I don’t thin we can them any more than that,” Murillo said.
Both leagues are expected to have new fields and complexes being schedule for construction this summer. 23 Club needs to have their season wrapped up before August 1, when construction on their new complex is slated to start.
Construction on the new complex in Gering is slated to begin June 29.
The 23 Club and GO Baseball are also behind getting sponsors for this season, since most businesses are closed because of the Directed Health Measures. The leagues rely on sponsors to help pay for jerseys, hats and other equipment.
