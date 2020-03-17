Local fitness centers give advice on staying fit while maintaining social distancing

With the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending social distancing, many area gyms are closed or have restricted access to just their members.
Among the fitness centers still open is Anytime Fitness in downtown Scottsbluff. Assistant Manager and Personal Trainer Rosa Acevedo said Anytime Fitness is dedicated to keeping their clientele healthy.
“We’re going off of what the CDC says. We’re trying to follow it to a T, obviously. There’s certain chemicals we’re using as well to clean the place properly,” Acevedo said. “We already have a high-grade cleaner. It’s a minute wet set. That means it takes a minute for it to be wet and then dried to properly work. We spray down in the mornings, then I spray throughout the day. We have our members (spray down equipment) before and after (using a station).”
Acevedo said Anytime Fitness is setup to have a smaller clientele than other fitness centers, so that also helps keep them under the recommended number of people gathering in one place.
“We’re made and fitted to be a little bit smaller. With the Y, there are a lot of kids and a lot of employees. There is a limit on how many people you should come in contact with throughout your day. We don’t have people filter through her in masses,” she said. “Basically, we’re just trying to keep it so we have a low volume of people in here. We’re exclusively letting members come in. We’re not doing any day passes, just to keep it smaller.”
Anytime Fitness also canceled its group classes. Acevedo said she encourages members who may feel ill to not come in to workout.
“If you don’t feel well, don’t come in. If they feel sick, a lot of people think they need to sweat it out. Which is OK, but do it at home,” she said.
Warehouse Fitness and Training Center shut their doors until at least March 27, and maybe longer if recommended to do so by the CDC.
Warehouse owner Isaac Holscher said the decision was not made lightly.
“It’s probably one of the toughest decisions of my life. It’s my livelihood and my family’s, and it depends on whether or not we’re open. We’re a service” he said. “We haven’t had too much backlash. It felt like we were letting everybody down. In hindsight, this is for their safety,” he said.
As of Monday, Holscher said he too was only allowing members into the Warehouse.
“We had a lot of people from the Y trying to come over and join for two weeks or for a short amount of time,” he said.
Holscher, though, said he didn’t want his gym to be the epicenter for the coronavirus to spread, so he made the decision to close for a few weeks.
For those who are affected by their gym being shutdown, or who maybe want to self-quarantine, Acevedo said there are things people can do to stay in shape.
“There are a lot of workouts you can YouTube. High knees, burpees, jump rope. Jumping rope is awesome. It gives you cardio and keeps you on your toes. Every muscle is worked when you jump rope. You can also do sit ups and push ups,” Acevedo said.
Most of the comments Holscher has heard are mostly about his members not wanting to let their physical fitness slip while they can’t go to the gym.
“I don’t want to lose my gains, they said on Facebook. If you follow us on Facebook there are a couple comments. We don’t have the weights or the resistance (outside of the gym), so our intensity needs to change. Our rep range needs to change. We need to get more of those things,” Holscher said. ‘I want to make sure I’m correcting that and how not to lose all of that. They might not get the complete transfer once we get to use weights. That timeframe will be diminished if we’re not doing things.”
Holscher said he aims to keep his members engaged in their fitness regimen.
“I just want to make sure they’re active and they’re eating right. When they are able to come back, they’re going to have some of those aches, pains and soreness when they start lifting with some heavier weights. It won’t be as bad and they won’t lose as much if they’re staying active and doing stuff at home,” he said.
Holscher said he has reached out to some of his members and is offering them some guidance on staying fit while the Warehouse is shuttered.
“I’ve reached out to a lot of members, letting them know that I can develop workouts free of charge. I’m just encouraging people to stay inside while doing it. At least, stay away from people. Try not to meet up with people,” he said. “I did check out some of my equipment to my athletes, so they could do homework outside of the gym and they can do home workouts everyday and stay with the program.”
Proper nutrition is also a must during the shutdown, Holscher said.
“My wife does all of the nutrition. We’ve talked to several people already. All foods aren’t going to be accessible at this time, so keep in mind not to be overeating and lounging around. I’ll stay on top of them as far as the physical stuff goes. They need to make sure they’re getting their proper fruits and vegetables,” he said. “I know people were going out to buy pasta and staying up on carbs and potatoes. Those are usually the first things off the shelf, which is good because we want to keep their energy up while they’re doing home workouts.”
Acevedo said overall wellness is key, in addition to exercising.
“Make sure you continue to take your vitamins and drink a high volume of water. We’re made out of water, so drinking a lot of water is only going to help you. It’s going to flush things out,” she said. “Get good sleep. If you feel sick, stay at home. If you get those symptoms, such as coughing, cold, fever, call your doctor. Basically, if you feel sick take care of yourself. Just because we’re still open, doesn’t mean you have to be here. You can still do workouts at home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.