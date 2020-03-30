Local powerlifters bring home medals

It took hard work and dedication for four local powerlifters to find success.
Isaac Holscher, Wes Mortimore, Kurt Schuller and Grant Nielsen all brought home medals from the Star City Showdown in Lincoln on Feb. 2.
Holscher, Mortimore and Schuller brought home gold medals, and Nielsen took home a silver. The competition consists of three lifts — deadlift, bench press and squat. The weight lifted in each event is added together. The winner is decided by who lifts the most total weight.
Holscher and Schuller are veterans of the powerlifting circuit having competed in several meets.
“I’ve been lifting since 2016, Holscher said, “I started personal training in 2015 and being around the weights. I’ve always been fairly strong. I essentially did most of the lifts. I didn’t really get into deadlifts until 2016. Just a different form of a way to compete.
“This was my fourth or fifth (competition). I’ve done well, usually first or second every time.”
Schuller started competing with Holscher.
“I started with Isaac in 2016. He took me to my first meet. I had no idea what I was getting into,” Schuller said.
Mortimore and Nielsen were competing in their first-ever meets.
Mortimore said he has been lifting for about a year, as has Nielsen.
Though Mortimore took home a first-place finish he was not completely satisfied with his performance.
“My goal was 900 pounds, but I didn’t hit it. I was a little disappointed. I was 70 pounds off,” he said.
Nielsen said it all started for him when the decided to join the Warehouse Fitness and Training Center, which is owned by Holscher.
“I was just wanted to get back in shape. I was quite a bit over weight. I wanted to get fit and put some muscle on. I trained with Isaac a couple times a week and we started talking about powerliftin,” he said.
Nielsen said he didn’t compete in sports in high school, so this is all new territory for him.
“This is the first thing I ever competed in my whole life. It’s my first competition I’ve ever been to, so I thrilled to take second place. I was thrilled to get the numbers I got. Next time, I will work for better numbers,” Nielsen said. “I talked to one of my friends I went to school with. he said it’s crazy because I never had any interest in sports, and now I’m 31 and competing in a sport. It’s different. I enjoyed it. It was fun.”
Holscher is responsible for getting the other two into powerlifting, as well.
Mortimore said powerlifting became a passion for him.
“I just fell in love with it. I started watching it on YouTube. I just really enjoy it. The lord has put some good guys in my life. It just kind of blew up for me. I enjoy lifting heavy weights and getting stronger. I don’t like the diet very much,” he said.
Holscher said Mortimore quickly became well-versed in powerlifting.
“Wes does more of his own stuff, but he’s well researched. I coached him in powerlifting, because I’ve done it for a couple years,” Holscher said.
Holscher said it took a little coaxing to get Mortimore and Nielsen to get into powerlifting.
“Nobody was really begging to do it, but you see their body types and work ethic. I told them, ‘You guys could really do some damage with some weight,’” he said.
The four of them have developed some camaraderie through training and competing together.
“We felt like a team. It was fun hanging out with your friends and throw some weight around. It’s a very humbling experience. You go in thinking you’re pretty strong, but there are teams that are lifting just as much weight as you. It’s very humbling,” he said.
The powerlifting community, as a whole, is very supportive, Mortimore said.
“It’s not like a football game where everybody is going agains t everybody. It’s not like that at powerlifting competitions. Everybody is cheering everybody on and excited to see what you can get. There’s no negative energy. That was cool to see. It’s not like any other sport I’ve watched or played. Everybody is for you and everybody is for each other,” Mortimore said.
The Warehouse is closed during the coronavirus pandemic, which means all four of them will have to workout on their own, Holscher said.
“They’re probably the hardest on me,” he said. “They were pretty disappointed when they heard the news. They understood and supported my decision. They wanted to see if they could squeeze in. It’s not acceptable at the moment. They were pretty disappointed. Some of them do have home weights. I’m encouraging them with their diets and home workouts. The problem is nobody usually carries 400, 500, 600 pounds of weight at their house. The big lifts are not going to be the focal point.”
Before the outbreak, Holscher said Nielsen was thinking about competing at another state event later this month.
“They canceled a powerlifting meet in Hastings. It was supposed to be at the end of March. Grant Nielsen was thinking about jumping in on that one. The powerlifting community is encouraging people to be smart, and if they have a good home gym to stay with it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.