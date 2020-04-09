With the nice weather on Thursday, local youths decided to get out and practice their softball skills at Oregon Trail Park in Gering.
Kelsi Greene and Brooke Greene took turns hitting grounders while the other practiced their defensive skills. While Chase Syder helped keep the softball in a nice, neat pile by home plate.
Kelsi Greene said they practice three to four times per week.
She said it helps alleviate the boredom from having to stay home.
