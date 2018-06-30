Gering juniors top Ogallala for 16th win

With the postseason set to begin next week, the Gering B&C Steel junior legion baseball team continued to build momentum for it by registering a 4-2 win over Ogallala on Saturday afternoon at Oregon Trail Park in Gering.
The win, which was Gering’s seventh in a row, improved B&C Steel to 16-8 on the season. The Class B, Area 7 Junior Tournament is scheduled to start on Friday in Alliance. Before that, B&C Steel will conclude its regular-season schedule with games against the WESTCO Express on Monday and Sidney on Tuesday.
In Saturday’s win over Ogallala, Gering plated a run in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on three more in the second. Ogallala’s lone two runs were put up in the sixth.
Riley Schanaman and Riley Gaudreault paced B&C Steel offensively with a pair of hits each. Gaudreault tripled to account for the game’s only extra-base hit.
Driving in a run for Gering were Schanaman, Brady Radzymski and Jack Franklin. Schanaman, Gaudreault, Franklin, and Eric Blue scored one run each. Schanaman led Gering with three stolen bases.
Radzymski was stellar on the mound for B&C Steel. He allowed just two hits and struck out 12 in five scoreless innings. Ryley Hoke and Blake Greene combined to toss an inning of relief. Greene struck out two and Hoke fanned one.
The Gering and Ogallala seniors were also scheduled to play following the junior game, but rain washed any further action out.
Monday’s WESTCO and Gering games will be played at the new Oregon Trail Park Stadium. The junior contest will start at 5 p.m. and the seniors will follow.
Ogallala 000 002 — 2 2 0
Gering (16-8) 130 00x — 4 7 0
WP — Brady Radzymski. LP — Kacey Zeffel.
3B — Gering (Riley Gaudreault).