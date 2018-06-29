Petsch dazzles on mound in Pioneers' win over Bigsticks

A weather delay that lasted for 90 minutes wasn’t enough to cool off the Western Nebraska Pioneers during an Expedition League baseball game against the Badlands Bigsticks on Friday night at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.
The Pioneers never trailed in rolling to a 13-1 win over the Bigsticks. It was the first meeting of the season between the clubs. They will meet again on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. to conclude a two-game series.
Western Nebraska received a stellar pitching performace from lefthander Jonny Petsch. Petsch allowed just one earned run on two hits, walked three and struck out 10 in six innings of work.
The Pioneer bullpen did its job again after Petsch exited. Logan Gilbertson, Dagin Renck and Evan Ingram combined to toss three scoreless innings of relief. Renck fanned two, while Gilbertson and Ingram each struck out one.
Leading 4-1, the Pioneers broke things wide open by scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth to extend their lead up to 9-1.
Western Nebraska tacked on two runs each in both the seventh and eighth to cap the scoring.
Pioneers head coach Jimmy Turk was pleased with the performance.
“That was probably one of our most well-rounded games that we’ve played. We had a couple errors, but one was when we threw away a pick off,” Turk said. “We threw a lot of strikes, we were ahead in counts and we got a lot of swings and misses. All the arms that threw did a great job honestly. We hit well, we got hits when we needed to when guys were on base and we got big hits as the game progressed. We pitched well, we played good defense and we hit really well tonight, so that was probably the best game we’ve played all summer.”
The Pioneers totaled a season-high 17 hits. Nolan Metcalf led with a three-hit night and drove in five runs. He had a bases clearing double to help break the game open in the sixth inning.
Colin Ludwig added another two-hit night, totaling four RBIs and two runs scored. Ludwig’s two-run home run in the third inning helped separate the Pioneers from the Bigsticks early on.
Hobbs Nyberg and Luther Woullard both added three hits each. Nyberg came across home to score three times and also drove in a run. Woullard scored twice. Also adding RBIs were Brandon Bohning with two and Jack Pauley with one. Both Bohning and Pauley scored one run each.
The win improved the Pioneers to 22-10 on the season. They hold a commanding eight-game lead over the Spearfish Sasquatch and Hastings Sodbusters in the Clark Division.
Badlands dropped to 18-13 overall. The Bigsticks are four and a half games behind the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs in the Lewis Division.
Bigsticks 000 001 000 — 1 3 2
Pioneers 102 015 22x — 13 17 2
WP — Jonny Petsch (3-2).
LP — Clay Wilson (4-2).
2B — Pioneers (Luther Woullard, Nolan Metcalf).
HR — Pioneers (Colin Ludwig).