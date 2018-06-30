Zephyrs drop pair of games in Gillette tourney

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The WESTCO Zephyrs senior legion baseball team couldn’t build on the momentum from Friday night’s big win over Omaha Creighton Prep’s Five Points Bank, dropping a pair of setbacks during the 33rd annual Hladky Tournament on Saturday in Gillette, Wyoming.
WESTCO was edged 3-2 by Billings, Montana, in its final pool-play game on Saturday morning. The Zephyrs followed that up with a 13-8 loss to the Gillette in the semifinals of the bracket play.
Now 10-23 on the season, WESTCO will wrap up play in the tournament with a game on Sunday.
Saturday’s first game could have went either way as it was tightly-contested throughout. The Zephyrs tied things up at 1-1 with a run in the top of the second inning. Billings responded by plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the third to go in front for good. WESTCO managed to score a run in the fifth, but that would be the final scoring of the game.
The Zephyrs held a 4-3 advantage in hits. Recording hits for WESTCO were Trent Richter, Harold Baez, Jack Jones, and Ty Corr. Baez doubled and scored a run. Richter and Corr both had run-scoring singles. Nate Blackos scored WESTCO’s other run.
Kaden Leonard had a stolen base in the contest.
Creighton Dike proved solid on the mound. Dike didn’t allow an earned run. He gave up just three hits, walked three and struck out five in six innings of work.
The Zephyrs were forced to play catch up right away in Saturday’s meeting with Gillette. The Riders jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings. WESTCO closed back within 7-6 with four runs in the third and two more in the fourth, but Gillette answered by plating six runs in the home half of the fourth to push its lead back up to 13-6. WESTCO tacked on a pair of runs in the seventh.
Both teams racked up double-digit hit totals. Gillette had 13 and WESTCO finished with 12.
Richter led the Zephyrs offensively with three hits. Dike, Corr and Paul Panduro followed with two hits each. Panduro doubled for the Zephyrs’ only extra-base hit.
Jones and Leonard both drove in two runs each. Dike and Baez plated two runs each. Leonard finished with a stolen base.
Following Sunday’s action, the Zephyrs will face off with Gering Platte Valley Companies on Monday at the new Oregon Trail Park Stadium. The junior contest will begin play at 5 p.m. and the seniors will follow.
WESTCO will then host the Bridgeport Bombers for Fan Appreciation Night on Tuesday at Cleveland Field. The juniors again will begin the action at 5 p.m.
Zephyrs 010 010 0 — 2 4 2
Billings 102 000 x — 3 3 1
WP — Resse Lester. LP — Creighton Dike.
2B — Zephyrs (Harold Baez). Billings (Cayden Paul).
Zephyrs (10-23) 004 200 2 — 8 12 4
Gillette 340 600 x — 13 13 3
LP — Paul Panduro.
2B — Zephyrs (Panduro).