Zephyrs knock off Omaha powerhouse in tourney

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Facing top-notch competition year in and year out is nothing new for the WESTCO Zephyrs senior legion baseball team.
That’s again true this weekend as the Zephyrs are competing in the 33rd annual Hladky Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming.
After dropping a 13-3 setback to the Colorado Warriors to open the tournament on Friday, WESTCO rebounded with its biggest win of the season against Nebraska powerhouse Five Points Bank out of Omaha. Five Points Bank is the legion team of players that forms Omaha Creighton Prep High School, which won the Class A state championship this past spring.
Behind a stellar pitching performance from Harold Baez, the Zephyrs earned a 5-3 victory over Five Points Bank. WESTCO never trailed in the game after plating a pair of runs in the top of the first inning.
Baez allowed just one earned run on four hits, walked four and struck out four in six innings of work. Creighton Dike tossed the final inning to pick up the save. Dike held Five Points Bank hitless and scoreless in the bottom of the seventh.
Both teams finished the contest with four hits each.
Trent Richter paced the Zephyrs at the plate with a pair of hits, including a double. Richter scored a team-high two runs.
Dike and Paul Panduro recorded WESTCO’s other two hits. Both drove in a run and scored a run. Mario Dominguez also plated a run for WESTCO.
Danny Spongberg paced Five Points Bank with a pair of hits.
Baez led the Zephyrs with two hits against the Warriors. Adam Soto, Panduro and Baez each scored a run. Panduro and Nate Blackos drove in one run each.
The Zephyrs, now 10-21 on the season, will face Billings, Montana, in their final pool play game of the tournament on Saturday at 8 a.m. Bracket play will follow Saturday evening and Sunday.
Warriors 404 23 — 13 5 1
Zephyrs 002 10 — 3 4 5
Zephyrs 202 001 0 — 5 4 2
Five Points Bank 010 002 0 — 3 4 1
WP — Harold Baez. LP — Logan Clark. S — Creighton Dike.
2B — Zephyrs (Trent Richter). Five Points Bank (Reid Stracke).