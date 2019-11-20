Making a positive impact: Scottsbluff's Jacob Krul is excited to cheer on his Scottsbluff Bearcats teammates in the Class B title game

Nobody could blame Scottsbluff running back Jacob Krul from being a little down right now. His senior season came to an abrupt end when he suffered a broken foot in the Bearcats’ quarterfinal matchup against Norris.
“It was definitely tough realizing that it’s my senior year. My last high school football season, and the fact that I can’t be there to be play with them was kind of bad personally,” he said.
Krul has remained upbeat despite the cruel twist of fate that will keep him out of the Bearcats’ Class B title game against Omaha Skutt on Monday, Nov. 25. Scottsbluff will be seeking revenge after falling to Skutt 48-27 in last year’s championship match.
“I’m going to control what I can control. My attitude is going to stay positive. That’s all you really can control. I don’t really focus too much on the negative side of things,” Krul said.
That positive attitude was on display after the Norris game as he celebrated the team’s victory.
During the game, Krul limped off the field. His foot had been bothering him since that morning, he said.
“It felt like a bone bruise or a slight stress fracture, but it wasn’t really bothering me too much where I was going to focus on it throughout the game,” Krul said. “What ended up happening — the further and further we got through the quarter, it just started hurting more and more.”
Also a linebacker for the Bearcats, Krul eventually left the game because of the pain in his foot.
“On one of the defensive plays, I was just guarding a guy. Nobody stepped on it, tackled me, pushed me, nobody touched me. I knew from that moment that it was definitely broken. Every time I walked I could feel my bones separating. I knew for a fact that it was broken,” he said.
His broken foot confirmed, Krul was scheduled for surgery on Friday, Nov. 15. That was the day his Bearcat teammates defeated Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 63-56, to advance to the Class B championship game.
“On Friday morning, I had surgery up in Colorado,” Krul said. “The surgery went successfully. It was a quick surgery. We went right back to Scottsbluff, I went out to eat with my parents. We watched the game at the 16th Empire. It was a good game to watch.”
It was great watching quarterback Sabastian Harsh essentially score at will against the Roncalli defense, he said, having racked up five rushing touchdowns and throwing for three more. Harsh’s eight TDs are a state playoff record.
By any standards, Krul had a successful senior campaign. He formed a potent 1-2 battering ram with Harsh, operating a Nebraska-style smashmouth, run it down your throat offense.
“That’s what works if you’ve got the athletes,” Krul said.
Behind the offensive line, Krul ran for 1,571 yards, which led Class B until going down with the injury. He and Harsh were 1-2 in Class B in rushing yards. Krul ends the season with 14 rushing touchdowns and one receiving.
Krul said he was just short of achieving his personal goals for the season.
“I was on the road to approaching the big one. My main goal was to rush for over 2,000 but I got shutoff with the foot injury. That was one of my goals. Another one of my goals was to be the best teammate that I could. I felt like I tried my best,” he said.
Despite the injury, Krul continues to put in work in the weight room.
“I can’t do anything that involves two legs. I’ve done everything from back movements, to my shoulders, chests and arms,” he said.
In the offseason, Krul hopes to continue to hit personal bests in the gym.
“I got all the way up to 515 pounds before I got shutoff. I deadlifted 525 and I benched 315, so those are my numbers before the season started. This offseason, I’m hoping to get up to like that 550 range for squat and deadlift and benching around 340,” he said.
Krul is undecided about competing in track and field, where he enjoys the sprint races.
As far as football goes, Krul said his future beyond high school isn’t completely decided. He is unsure if he will play college football, but he has the rest of his future planned out.
“I’ll go to college. If it’s for football or not depends on this next week or two. What’s going to happen is I’m going to major in biology and I’ll go into pre-medicine. Hopefully, I go to a post-secondary school to get a doctorate degree.”
In his spare time, Krul enjoys hunting. In fact, his 12-year-old sister Olivia was featured in the Big Bucks Contest in the Tuesday, Nov. 18, Star-Herald.
He also enjoys giving of himself in his spare time, among the many other activities that bring him joy.
“I enjoy volunteering,” Krul said. “That’s something I feel really passionate about. Helping other people out is something I’ve always enjoyed doing. Lifting on my own time, I enjoy doing that. Not only just for the looks of things, but it helps me out mentally. I like lifting for that reason. Homework. Believe it or not, I do like school. Studying the human body and different parts of that is something I really enjoy, which is why I’m trying to be a doctor when I get older.”
Krul is also a successful, small-business owner as a high school student. He owns a snow removal business and a fitness-based business under the name Triumph LLC.
“I’m actually getting ready to sell (the snow removal business) since I’m moving out of the area next year. I’ll sell that one, I’ll still continue to work on my other one. I’m trying to start up that fitness business. That’s something I enjoy doing. I enjoy helping people whenever I can. I haven’t really got it set it stone on exactly what all the (fitness-based business) is going to entail,” he said.
In the meantime, Krul will be in Lincoln to cheer on his teammates when they play Omaha Skutt for the chance to bring home the state Class B title.
