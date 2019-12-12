Mitchell boys basketball team escapes Gering with 56-55 win

The Mitchell boys basketball team needed a last second bucket by Blake Thyne to move to 3-1 on the season with a thrilling 56-55 win over Gering Thursday, Dec. 12 at Gering High School.
The game was a contrast from when the two teams played on Saturday with Mitchell winning 77-44. This contest was a back and forth battle.
Mitchell coach Jayson Gregory said it wasn’t a pretty win, but they found a way to win.
“Our boys showed a lot of resilience tonight,” Gregory said. “Gering came out and switched what they did on defense to us on Saturday tonight and made us work for the baskets that we got. That was a good adjustment by Coach [Kyle] Cotton and his staff. The boys got stops when we needed to get stop. Hit shots when we needed to make them. Hit free throws down the stretch. This was a very good learning experience. Games like this pay off as the season progresses. Hopefully, we can learn from it.”
The game came down to the wire, as Mitchell got the last shot to fall for the win.
“Hats off to Gering, they played a great game,” he said. “They battled our boys. We did what we needed to do to come out with a win and that is about all you could say.”
Gering coach Kyle Cotton said his team played much better than on Saturday when they lost by 33 points. Thursday night, Gering was one play from evening their record at 2-2.
“We came out and wanted to keep them off balance and off their toes and I thought we did that right away,” Cotton said. “We wanted to get out and pressure their 3-point shooters and I felt we did a pretty good job throughout the game. They had 21 points less [than Saturday] We worked the ball around and I thought we played pretty well. We are still trying to gel and figure things out, but I think we are getting a little better.”
Cotton said he can’t fault the play of his team tonight.
“That is what I said after the game, ‘It is a learning experience,’” he said. “We didn’t lose on the last play, the Thyne kid made a great play, Throughout the game we didn’t shoot free throws well and didn’t rebound the ball well enough, we let them have too many wide-open shots, but it is a learning experience and we have to learn and move on and work to get better.”
The contest started as if Mitchell was going to continue its torrid scoring from a few days ago on Saturday, bolting out to a 7-0 lead. But Gering came right back to tie the contest at seven. Mitchell finished out the first quarter on a 10-2 run to take a 17-9 lead into the second.
The second quarter was the turning point with Gering opening with a 10-2 run to tie the contest at 19-19 on a Turner Ray old-fashioned 3-point play with 4:45 to play. Gering continued playing scrappy as they led 24-21 on a Bryce Sherrell old-fashioned 3-point play and led by four, 27-23 on a Sherrell trey.
Mitchell came back to grab a 28-27 lead on a 3-pointer by Austin Thyne. Ray hit two free throws late to give the Bulldogs a 31-30 halftime lead.
The third quarter was a back and forth eight minutes as Mitchell outscored Gering 16-13. The Bulldogs led 37-34 on a Ray trey, only to watch the Tigers bury back-to-back 3-pointes by Keaton Reichert and Austin Thyne for a 39-37 lead. Gering led 42-41 on a Ray trey, only to watch Mitchell grab a 46-42 lead on an Austin Thyne trey. Mitchell led 46-44 after three periods.
The fourth quarter saw the two teams tied at 49 and then neither team scored for about two minutes. Gering finally too the lead at 51-49 on a Brett Pszanka bucket with 3:24 to play. Gering led 52-49 after one free throw by Sherrell.
Mitchell came back with a 5-0 run with all five points coming from Jonathan Pieper. Pieper tied the game with a free throw with 1:44 to play and then put the Tigers in front with 1:15 to play at 54-52. Gering came right back and Sherrell buried a 3-pointer and was fouled for a 55-54 gering lead. Sherrell missed the free throw.
Mitchell came back down and missed a shot and Gering grabbed the rebound and called timeout with 17.2 seconds to play. After a missed free throw, Mitchell called a timeout with 9.8 seconds to play to set up a play. Blake Thyne got the call as he drove the paint and put up a shot for the go-ahead bucket with 1.2 seconds to play.
Mitchell had three players in double figures. The Thyne brothers combined for 31 points. Austin led the team with 16 points while Blake had 15. Pieper also chipped in 12 points.
Gering had a pair of players finish in double figures. Sherrell led the way with 19 points while Ray tallied 16.
Gering will be back in action Friday when they host Hastings before facing Columbus on Saturday.
Mitchell will be back in action Saturday when they face Hemingford.
Mitchell 17 13 16 10 – 56
Gering 9 22 13 11 – 55
MITCHELL
Keaton Reichert 3, Francisco Barrios 4, Austin Thyne 16, Jaron Anderson 2, Rylan Aguallo 4, Blake Thyne 15, Jonathan Pieper 12.
GERING
Kaleb Gonzales 6, Bryce Sherrell 19, Kolton Ebbers 6, Brett Pszanka 6, Jack Franklin 2, Turner Ray 16.
