The Mitchell boys and girls basketball teams advanced to the championship games in the Cabela’s Holiday Shootout in Sidney on Monday, Dec. 30.
The Mitchell boys ran past Crawford 73-15 in the first round of the tournament. Mitchell ran out to a 21-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. They led 43-15 at halftime. The Tigers held the Rams scoreless in the second half, while putting up 30 points of their own.
The Tigers’ Austin Thyne scored 21 to pace Mitchell. Jonathan Pieper added 14.
Will Ackerman led Crawford with 6. Landon Gill chipped in 4 for the Rams.
Mitchell will play Chase County for the title at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31. at the Sidney Middle School gym.
The Mitchell girls took a 32-19 lead going into the fourth quarter against Crawford in their first-round game. Crawford outscored Mitchell 13-4 in the final frame, but fell just four points short inn a 36-32 loss.
Jayden Kanno led the Tigers with 11 points. Avery Hobbs scored 6.
Crawford’s Jasmine Dwyer and Blake Dodd each scored 10, and Carly Lemmon added 8.
Mitchell will now face Chase County in the championship game at 1:30 p.m. on Tueday, Dec. 31 at the Sidney Middle School gym.
In the other girls championship game, Sidney will face Torrington, also at 1:30 p.m. at the Sidney High School gym.
In the other boys title game, the Torrington boys will play Sidney at 3:15 p.m. at Sidney High School.
Boys Tournament
Torrington 18 19 12 14 — 63
Gordon-Rushville 4 9 12 12 — 37
Torrington
Bivens 2, Keith, 7, Wolfe, 4, Murphy 7, Firminhoc 16, Jones 23, Baker 4.
Gordon-Rushvill
C. Anderson 9, K. Schwarting 2, B. Meeks 1, PJ Lynch 7, C. McKimmey 5, J. Nelson 4, C. Hollow Horn 9.
Mitchell 21 22 19 11 — 73
Crawford 8 7 0 0 — 15
Mitchell
Keaton Reichert 6, Franciso Barrios 8, Austin Thyne 21, Ashtyn Martin 6, Jaron Anderson 4, Blake Thyne 9, Corbin Batt 1, Garrett Hessler 4, Jonathan Peiper 14.
Crawford
Lawson Nolan 2, Landon Gill 4, Will Ackerman 6, Levi Van Back 3.
Girls Tournament
Mitchell 11 10 11 4 — 36
Crawford 5 11 3 13 — 32
Mitchell
Quincey Johnson 2, Angelica Gutierrez 4, Jayden Kanno 11, Avery Hobbs 6, Makenna Chambers 4, Ansley Hessler 5, Marjie Schmitt 4.
Crawford
Blake Dodd 10, Taylyn Clark 2, Natalie Barry 2, Carly Lemmon 8, Jasmine Dwyer 10.
Sidney 22 17 18 13 — 70
Burns 13 12 10 4 — 39
Sidney
J. Shaw 2, B. Ross 5, M. Jaggers 6, MJ Johnstone 6, N. Birner 7, K. Nesbitt 11, M. Johnson 14, A. Campbell 2, E. Wieser 3, K. Sylvester 14.
Burns
K. Smith 2, M. Thompson 4, A. Griess 4, J. Gifpert 11, H. Kaur 2, R. Ward 14, Mi. Mosley 2.
